Liberia: Lofa County Court Sentences LDEA Officer and Drug Trafficker

Voinjama — The Tenth Judicial Circuit Court in Lofa County has sentenced a Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) officer and another individual for violating drug laws.

On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, the court handed down a one-year prison sentence to Joshua Ndorbor, a 19-year-old LDEA agent assigned in the county. Ndorbor, commonly known in his area of assignment as "Kaikpagee," was arrested a month ago for collaborating with drug dealers. After a thorough investigation, the court found him guilty of violating sections 14.89 and 14.93 of Liberia's drug laws. He is expected to serve his sentence at the prison facility in Voinjama.

In a separate ruling, the court sentenced 42-year-old Tarnue M. Kollie of Lisco Town to ten years in prison for drug trafficking. Kollie was arrested three months ago and had been in detention pending his trial. His conviction and sentencing were also finalized on December 17, 2024, at the court in Voinjama City. Kollie will serve his term at the same correctional facility.

Meanwhile, LDEA Lofa County Commander Special Agent Kpehe Lomax has reiterated his commitment to combating drug trafficking and eliminating drug-related activities in the county. He called on the national government to provide increased support to his team's efforts in patrolling the county and apprehending violators.

Special Agent Lomax also commended Judge Nancy Finda Sammy, the presiding judge at the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court, for ensuring a swift trial process. He emphasized that community collaboration remains crucial in the ongoing fight against drugs in Lofa County.