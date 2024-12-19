Nigeria: Court Fixes March 6 for Judgement On 4,449 Police Officers' Promotion

19 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed March 6, 2025, for judgement in a case filed against the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police by 4,449 police officers.

The officers instituted the case on the grounds that the IGP refused to decorate them with their new ranks, having been promoted and approved by the Police Service Commission pursuant to its Act.

The claimants' counsel, Barr. Muka'ila Yahaya Mavo, argued that the powers of the Police Service Commission in respect of the promotion of police officers in Nigeria is sacrosanct as stated by the Supreme Court in the case of Nigeria Police Force & 2 Ors V. Police Service Commission & 10 Ors (2023) 95, Part 1 NSCQR.

Therefore, he said the IGP cannot take away that power except through legislation by amending the Constitution of Nigeria and the Police Service Commission Act.

He further argued that the IGP was appointed in accordance with the provisions of the law of the land and he is under an obligation to respect the law of the land.

According to him, the decision of the commission was in line with Section 6 [1] [a] of the Police Service Commission Act and Section 16 [3] [a] of the Police Act.

On his part, counsel to the Police Force, CSP Celestine U. Odo, argued that the issue of promotion of officers is at the discretion of the IGP.

After several hours of heated arguments between the claimants' counsel and the counsel to the defendants, the presiding judge, Justice R. B. Haastrup, reserved judgement till next year.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.