Liberia: Correction Officer Accused of Smuggling Cocaine Into Monrovia Central Prison

Monrovia — A 44-year-old correction officer, Patience McGill, has been charged with illicit drug trafficking after allegedly sneaking cocaine into the Monrovia Central Prison, concealing the narcotics in a black plastic bag and handing them to an inmate.

According to preliminary information gathered, McGill was allegedly caught attempting to smuggle narcotics into the prison during a routine search of individuals entering the facility.

The police charge sheet indicates that on Monday, December 16, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., McGill was apprehended by correction officer Vickie T. Watson at the Monrovia Central Prison compound, also known as South Beach. McGill was allegedly caught handing over a package containing narcotics, wrapped in a fifty Liberian dollar note, to an inmate.

Officer Watson reported the incident, and McGill was immediately turned over to the Anti-Narcotics Unit/Organized Crime Division of the Liberia National Police for further investigation.

Defendant's Account

In her statement, McGill explained that she was on duty at the Monrovia Central Prison when her supervisor, Frostina J. Freeman, instructed her to call two inmates from the prison shop to collect their soup from the kitchen.

"While at the kitchen, I gave one of the inmates fifty Liberian dollars to buy soup and take it to my 'pekin' (a term for a relative or ward) who is also an inmate. During this process, one of my colleagues saw me and reported me to our boss lady, Frostina Freeman," McGill said.

McGill further stated that after Freeman questioned the inmate, he was found in possession of the fifty Liberian dollars she had given him, along with six grams of cocaine. She was subsequently arrested and handed over to the police.

During police interrogation, McGill was informed of her constitutional rights, which she waived, and her statement was recorded voluntarily. While she admitted to giving the inmate fifty Liberian dollars, she denied any involvement in handing over the narcotics.

Officer's Account and Findings

Correction officer Vickie T. Watson, who reported the incident, stated that she observed McGill giving the inmate fifty Liberian dollars and a black plastic bag. Watson informed her supervisor, who called the inmate for questioning. The inmate was found in possession of fifty Liberian dollars and the black plastic bag, which contained six grams of cocaine.

Investigators confirmed that McGill was seen handing over the narcotics to the inmate within the prison facility. A test conducted at the Monrovia Central Prison confirmed that the substance was cocaine, valued at L$35,600 on the street or black market.

Based on the evidence gathered, the investigation concluded that McGill had committed the crime of illicit drug trafficking, in violation of Chapter 14, Section 14.93 of the New Drugs Law of the Republic of Liberia. McGill now faces trial in a court of competent jurisdiction.