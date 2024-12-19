Nigeria: Labour Minister Harps On AI, Others to Boost Skilled Workforce

The minister of labour and employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, has stated that the federal government remains committed to bolstering Nigeria's workforce by prioritising skills development in artificial intelligence (AI), digital technologies, and green economies.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the minister noted that technological advancements like AI, data analytics, cloud computing, and cybersecurity are reshaping the global labour market.

He said that the ministry has focused on promoting digital and sustainable skills through initiatives such as the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) to prepare Nigerians for these changes.

According to him, this programme aims to train 2.5 million people annually over four years, equipping them with tools to thrive in the evolving digital economy.

The minister also lauded the recent validation of the National Industrial Relations Policy (NIRP), describing it as a milestone to promote industrial peace and harmony.

He pledged to sustain industrial stability while combating unhealthy labour practices, such as child labour and irregular migration, with the support of local and international stakeholders.

Speaking on youth unemployment, Dingyadi acknowledged the barriers millions of Nigerians face in achieving their full potential and emphasised the ministry's commitment to tackling this challenge through sustainable and impactful programmes.

He said, "We are committed to fostering a culture of innovation, skill development, and sustainability, and we must create policies and programmes that enable job creation in both the public and private sectors. This aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, where job creation is a core priority."

The Abuja Job Fair 2024, themed 'Empowering Nigerian Workforce with Green and Digital Skills,' showcased our commitment to addressing unemployment by targeting root causes and fostering innovation,"

Under my watch, no aspect of the ministry's mandate will be neglected. We will ensure every programme receives optimal attention".

In her opening remarks, Patience Onuobia, head of press and public relations, commended labour correspondents for their dedication to supporting the ministry's initiatives.

She described them as "masters of their craft," fostering public awareness and helping to navigate challenges in the labour sector.