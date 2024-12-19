Liberia: UN Special Rapporteur Urges Liberia to Strengthen Efforts Against Human Trafficking

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, especially Women and Children, Siobhan Mullally, has concluded a critical ten-day visit to Liberia, highlighting both progress and persistent challenges in combating human trafficking.

Her visit, conducted from December 9-18, included meetings with government officials, civil society actors, and victims, as well as visits to Monrovia, Bomi County, Ganta County, Bo-Waterside, and other regions.

Speaking at the conclusion of her visit, Mullally praised Liberia's efforts to address trafficking but called for urgent action to address systemic gaps, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

"Trafficking in persons remains under-reported in Liberia, with limited data and resources available to combat this pervasive crime," she said, noting that women and children, especially in rural areas, are disproportionately affected.

Mullally emphasized several critical concerns. First, trafficking within Liberia remains under-reported, with a notable lack of identification of victims, particularly children trafficked for sexual exploitation, domestic servitude, and street vending.

She stressed that the identification and protection of victims should be the state's positive obligations and not reliant on self-reporting or complaints. Weak child protection mechanisms, exacerbated by poverty, gender inequality, and violence against children, further increase the risks of trafficking.

She also highlighted the insufficient funding for Liberia's National Action Plan on Trafficking, resulting in inadequate safe homes and emergency shelter accommodations for victims. These resource deficiencies have led to victims being returned to communities with minimal follow-up due to staffing and capacity constraints, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Despite these challenges, Mullally recognized several positive steps. She commended the work of the National Anti-Trafficking Task Force, which has the potential to integrate anti-trafficking measures across government ministries.

She also praised the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection's focus on preventing the trafficking of women and children, particularly for sexual exploitation. The launch of hotlines, awareness campaigns, and cooperation with schools to protect children in street situations was also noted as a significant achievement.

Furthermore, Mullally welcomed Liberia's launch of its first-ever National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights, which incorporates anti-trafficking measures.

Mullally commended Liberia's civil society organizations for their active engagement in these efforts, stressing the need for sustainable funding to ensure their continued success.

She also emphasized the importance of expanding child protection services, particularly school feeding programs and services for children with disabilities in rural areas. Additionally, Mullally highlighted the need for specialized anti-trafficking training for law enforcement, including joint border security teams, to better address trafficking issues.

In her remarks, Mullally also expressed concern about the vulnerability of young Liberians, particularly those targeted through social media networks with false promises of jobs and education abroad. These individuals are at significant risk of being trafficked for forced labor and sexual exploitation.

Mullally praised the establishment of Liberia's War and Economic Crimes Court as a historic step toward justice and accountability for conflict-related trafficking. She noted the court's potential to address crimes such as sexual slavery and the use of child soldiers, stressing the need for reparations for victims of conflict-related trafficking.

She called for the integration of anti-trafficking measures into transitional justice processes, particularly in response to the serious concerns of trafficking during and after conflict.

In closing, Mullally urged the Liberian government to allocate greater resources for the implementation of the National Action Plan on Trafficking and expand services for victims, particularly in remote areas. She also stressed the importance of creating safe and regular migration pathways to protect youth from exploitation.

"Liberia must act decisively to strengthen its response to trafficking, ensuring that no one is left behind, especially women and children," Mullally concluded.

Her findings will be presented in a detailed report to the UN Human Rights Council, with recommendations for Liberia to build on its progress and address lingering challenges in its fight against human trafficking.