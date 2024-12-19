Nigeria: Peseiro Credits Atalanta Coach for Lookman's Impressive Form

19 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Former Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has credited Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini for Ademola Lookman's impressive form.

Lookman has been in fantastic form for both club and country in 2024.

The 27-year-old was one of the top performers for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year.

The winger also contributed immensely to Atalanta's UEFA Europa League success, scoring a hat-trick in the final victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

"I think giving Lookman the freedom to move around has allowed him to show his quality, both in terms of decision making and execution,"Peseiro told Sportitalia.

"Of course the club and Gasperini have provided Lookman with the environment to grow as a player in all aspects."

The winger was crowned Africa's Best Player at the 2024 CAF Awards in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday night.

Peseiro declared that his former player deserved the crown.

"I think Lookman's victory is deserved given his performances both for Atalanta, his club, and for his country, Nigeria," he added.

