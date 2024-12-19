Liberia: FM Nyanti Welcomes New UNDP Resident Rep.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, on Wednesday, December 18, welcomed and received the letter of accreditation from Mr. Aliou Mamadou Dia, the newly appointed United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative to Liberia.

The meeting marked a reaffirmation of the longstanding partnership between the Government of Liberia and the UNDP in advancing sustainable development and addressing critical socio-economic challenges.

During the high-level engagement at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Nyanti and Mr. Dia discussed key areas of collaboration, including poverty alleviation, governance, and institutional capacity building.

Both leaders underscored the importance of aligning development initiatives with Liberia's national priorities, ensuring efficient use of resources while delivering impactful and sustainable results.

In her remarks, Foreign Minister Nyanti expressed profound gratitude for the UNDP's unwavering support to Liberia over the years, emphasizing the indispensable role of international partnerships in driving transformative progress.

"The UNDP has been a steadfast partner in Liberia's journey toward inclusive growth and sustainable development. We value this partnership as it significantly contributes to improving the lives of Liberians across the country," she noted.

The Dean of the Cabinet also reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering strong ties with the UNDP and other development partners to ensure the effective implementation of Liberia's national development agenda.

For his part, Mr. Dia commended the Government of Liberia for its ongoing efforts to promote inclusive growth, good governance, and resilience. He reiterated the UNDP's continued commitment to supporting Liberia's strategic objectives and overcoming development challenges.

"The UNDP remains committed to partnering with Liberia to drive progress toward development. Together, we can achieve transformative change and empower communities for a brighter future," Mr. Dia stated.

The meeting concluded with a shared pledge to deepen collaboration and explore new avenues of partnership. Both parties emphasized the need for innovative solutions and cohesive efforts to advance Liberia's development aspirations.

This renewed commitment highlights the strong relationship between the Government of Liberia and the UNDP, a partnership rooted in shared values and a common vision for national progress.