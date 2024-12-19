Liberia: Building Trust in Liberia's Tax System

In a significant effort to promote transparency and enhance taxpayer education across Liberia, the Board of Tax Appeals (BoTA) recently concluded a one-day regional workshop in Ganta, Nimba County.

The workshop, held on Monday, December 16, attracted local business owners, taxpayers, stakeholders, and representatives from the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), all gathered to explore the crucial elements of taxpayer rights, tax appeal processes, and BoTA's operations.

The workshop, themed "Taxpayers' Bill of Rights," aimed to equip participants with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate Liberia's tax system effectively.

Presentations covered a range of topics, including an introduction to the Taxpayers' Bill of Rights, the role of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) in tax collection, an overview of the tax appeals process, and an interactive discussion with participants.

Cllr. David M. Kolleh, Jr., Commissioner of BoTA, delivered a key address emphasizing the significance of the Taxpayers' Bill of Rights.

He urged business owners and taxpayers to recognize it as a vital safeguard for ensuring fairness and transparency within Liberia's tax system.

While acknowledging the government's need to increase tax revenue, Cllr. Kolleh stressed that this effort must be balanced with a commitment to protecting taxpayer rights, ensuring accountability, and fostering trust in the country's revenue collection processes.

In his presentation, Cllr. Bruce Quaya, a representative of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), outlined the agency's central role in tax collection and provided a detailed explanation of the resources available on the LRA's website.

He encouraged business owners and taxpayers to leverage these online tools for addressing concerns promptly, while also calling for improved cooperation with LRA agents to strengthen Liberia's tax system.

Atty. Tonia A. Gibson, Deputy Executive Director for Legal Affairs at BoTA, focused on the Tax Appeal Process and reassured participants that BoTA offers an accessible, transparent, and affordable pathway for resolving tax disputes.

He explained that taxpayers who feel aggrieved with tax assessments or other matters can escalate their issues to BoTA, where they will receive a fair hearing.

Atty. Gibson further announced BoTA's upcoming initiatives for 2025, including widespread public awareness campaigns designed to ensure that taxpayers across all 15 counties fully understand their rights and the appeals process.

During the interactive session, participants expressed gratitude for the workshop and provided constructive feedback on improving the tax collection system.

Madam Bessy N. Gegbeh, owner of Planet 44 in Ganta City, underscored the need for greater support for local businesses to enhance revenue generation in Nimba County. Meanwhile, Mr. Prince J. Dahn, Manager of Atlantic Investment Group Inc. in Nimba County, emphasized the importance of ongoing tax education for local businesses and called for stronger collaboration between the LRA and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to optimize tax collection efforts.

The event in Nimba County marks the beginning of a nationwide series of regional workshops organized by BoTA to deepen understanding of taxpayer rights and the appeal process. Upcoming workshops will be held in Bong, Lofa, and Nimba counties (Ganta City, Nimba County); Maryland, Sinoe, Grand Kru, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh counties (Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County); Montserrado, Margibi, River Cess, and Grand Bassa counties (Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County); and Gbarpolu, Grand Cape Mount, and Bomi counties (Tubmanburg City, Bomi County).

Monday's workshop was expertly moderated by Mr. Brisco P. Toe, Human Resource Director at BoTA, with support from the dedicated staff of the Board. Through these workshops, BoTA continues its commitment to strengthening Liberia's tax education and appeals system, paving the way for a more informed and empowered taxpayer base across the country.