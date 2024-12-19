Nigeria: FG Introduces Proof of Address System to Enhance Security, Planning

The Federal Government has concluded arrangements for implementing the Local Government Proof of Address System (POA) across the 774 Local Government Areas to boost national security and economic planning and strengthen the nation's national identity management.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, disclosed at the Stakeholder's Meeting for the Activation and Implementation of the Local Government Proof of Address System.

The meeting had key stakeholders from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and a representative from the German Embassy in Abuja.

SGF, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, said in a statement by the director of information in his office, Segun Imohiosen, that the POA would provide Nigerians with a verifiable and secure address, which would form an integral part of all administrative processes in both the public and private sectors.

According to Sen Akume, when the initiative is fully implemented across the country, law enforcement agencies will have a robust database of verifiable addresses of Nigerians to enable them to track and mitigate criminal activities and social vices.

He added that it would also bring development to the LGAs in allocating resources and implementing policies, reducing risk in lending, delivery services, and commerce.

Therefore, he advised all MDAs to use the Proof of Address certificate from the LGAs as a requirement for establishing a reliable and verifiable address.

He assured that the Proof of Address Initiative embodies hope, a symbol of progress, and a testament to this administration's dedication to creating a better Nigeria for all.

Speaking earlier, the National President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Bello Lawal, represented by his Special Assistant and former Chairman, Karu LGA, Hon. Akala Samuel, assured that the POA would provide a verifiable address for Nigerians, which would lay a foundation for improved governance, planning, and service delivery, and will in turn contribute to greater security, economic prosperity, and social development across the nation.

He added that the initiative's employment would equip agencies like the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Security Service, and other law enforcement agencies to gather accurate data for intelligence to stem insecurity at the grassroots.

In his goodwill message, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Annett Gunther, represented by Police Liaison Officer (CID) German Embassy Dominik Mueller, said Nigeria is on course towards implementing the POA initiatives.

He added that the Federal Government should follow the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) to ensure a robust database that will assist the military, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Population Commission (NPC), and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), among others.