Liberia: Protestors 'Betrayed'

Many who took to the streets on Tuesday, December 17 to protest against the decision of the majority bloc of the House of Representatives to remove Speaker Fonati Koffa and suspension of several of their colleagues were left disappointed and subsequently abandoned.

The protestors, as tension heightened due to the huge presence of stake security who were shooting tear gas canisters, felt abandoned by Representatives Yekeh Kolubah and Frank Saah Foko, who spearheaded the protest, were nowhere to be found when they were needed.

The protest was under the banner of "White Tuesday," advocating for democracy and the rule of law.

Tensions escalated, resulting in clashes with law enforcement, including tear gas deployment and alleged use of live ammunition. Representative Kolubah reportedly left the scene, while Representative Foko encountered challenges inside the building.

These events has since led to a sense of betrayal among protesters, questioning the actions of their leaders during the unfolding chaos

Following some confrontations, security forces allowed access to the Capitol building for the lawmakers and certain protesters, raising concerns about potential unrest

Montserrado County Representatives Yekeh Kolubah of District #10 and Frank Saah Foko of District #9, were two of the leading figures of the protests organized under the title: "White Tuesday" urging Liberians to join in solidarity to protect democracy and uphold the rule of law.

Afterwards, security forces, including officers from the Liberian National Police (LNP), were deployed at the Capitol to monitor the situation, allowing the two lawmakers and some of their protesters access to the building, where they had been working prior to the suspension.

According to eyewitnesses, the behavior of the lawmakers and the protestors, after gaining access to the building, raised fears of potential violence.

"Rep. Foko entered the compound with his supporters, while Rep. Kolubah and his people were left standing outside the entrance to the gate," the eyewitnesses noted.

The eyewitnesses explained that after a few minutes, there was disagreement between police and the protesters who were already in the compound of the Capitol building. This altercation led to police throwing tear gas and allegedly firing live bullets, some eyewitnesses claim.

During the riot with the police, Rep. Kolubah, who was at the entrance to the Capitol building, escaped the scene leaving much of the burden on Foko, who was himself inside of the building.

Foko was chased by security forces who had teargas him before being rescued by other protesters. The protesters throw Foko over the fence joining the Capitol building to the Temple of Justice, housing the Judiciary Branch of the Government.

"After Foko was thrown over the fence, he immediately ran to the courtroom of the Monrovia City Court, where he was rescued by Stipendiary Magistrate Ben Bacon, who kept the lawmaker in his office," another eyewitnesses narrated. "After being in the office of Magistrate Barcon for over an hour, a vehicle came and hurriedly drove him away," eyewitnesses noted.

One of the protesters was heard saying, "our leaders didn't do anything even when we were beaten on the streets."

Another protestor said: "I feel betrayed not only by the Foko, but also by Kolubah who escaped the scene, immediately after the situation degenerated into chaos."