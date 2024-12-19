Nigeria: NSC Commits to 13th Ecowas African Wrestling Championship

Nigeria will host the 13th edition of the ECOWAS African Wrestling Championship billed to hold between March 4 to 10, 2025.

This follows an assurance to this effect by the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, while playing host to director of youth and sports development, ECOWAS, Francis Njoaguani on Tuesday.

Njoaguani, who came to ascertain the country's preparedness to host the event two months to ECOWAS' 50th anniversary, said: "I want to assure you that we are committed. We will do everything possible to host the tournament. And we don't want it to be just a one-off. We want to do more of these tournaments."

According to Dikko, hosting the event will be in tandem with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commitment to ECOWAS and sports in general.

"Few days ago, I heard that our visionary President has met up with all Nigeria's outstanding obligations to Ecowas.

It's quite a huge amount of money and shows the commitment of Mr. President to make sure that we always meet our obligations as a people.

"This also goes into the area of sports. There's quite a lot to do in sports, so we are ready to collaborate with Ecowas to advance sport development projects of Ecowas," Dikko said.

Njoaguani seized the opportunity to intimate the chairman on the 3rd edition of the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon also slated for March 2025, which the chairman also committed to collaborate to ensure its success and add value addition to the economy.