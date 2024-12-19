Nigeria: Niger Disburses N492 Million to Women Groups for Rice Processing

19 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Maimuna Raji Egigogo

Governor Bago disbursed the funds to 41 women cooperative groups under a World Bank-supported scheme

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has disbursed ₦492 million to 41 women cooperative groups under a scheme supported by the World Bank.

The governor presented cheques to the group at a ceremony on Wednesday, where he also commissioned a rice processing centre under the scheme -- the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP).

The centre is in Nassarawa Izom 2 in Gwachipe, Gurara Local Government Area.

Governor Bago commended the women groups for demonstrating commitment to the project.

The project is a collaborative effort between the World Bank and the Niger State Government to support women in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Ibrahim, commended the women for establishing the groups.

She commended the governor for providing counterpart funding and urged the women to take ownership of the project to ensure its sustainability.

Governor Bago and the minister presented the cheques to the 41 groups under the Niger State NFWP.

The funds are earmarked as operational support to strengthen rice production and processing in the state.

