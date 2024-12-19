Nigeria: Katsina Governor Signs 2025 Budget Into Law

The budget, tagged "Building Your Future II," has an increase of N200.5 billion compared to 2024.

Governor Dikko Radda has signed the Katsina State 2025 budget N692.2 billion into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor submitted NN682,244,449,513,87 to the state assembly for consideration and approval.

Recurrent expenditures are N157.9 billion, representing 23.15 per cent, while capital expenditures are N524.2 billion, representing 76.85 per cent.

The budget, tagged "Building Your Future II," has an increase of N200.5 billion compared to 2024.

Signing the document on Wednesday in Katsina, Mr Radda said the budget had a slight increase of N10 billion against the initial estimate.

He lauded the state assembly for working tirelessly to ensure that the state has a budget that will promote development activities in the 2025 fiscal year.

The governor also acknowledged the diligent work of the MDAs to ensure the state has a budget that will guide the administration.

"Our budget is one of the shining examples in budget performance in 2024; I believe we have done extremely well", the governor said.

Mr Radda explained that the 2025 budget prioritised capital projects, with education leading, followed by agriculture.

He noted that capital projects would make citizens more lively, improve life, and reduce poverty in society.

The governor equally commended the state assembly's efforts for carrying out their oversight function thoroughly in 2024.

He urged the legislators to continue working to achieve optimum transparency, accountability, and good governance for the state.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Katsina State House Assembly, Nasir Yahaya-Daura, described the 2025 budget as the product of a rigorous legislative process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the lawmakers were proud to have worked tirelessly to ensure that the budget reflected the people's needs and aspirations.

"After a careful review during the budget defence by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, N10 billion was added to the budget.

"This gives us a total sum of N692,244,449,513,87 against the previous N682,244,449,513,87 submitted by the governor.

"We are confident that with this budget, more progress will be recorded across the state," he concluded.