Liberia: Central Bank of Liberia Locks Down, Hightens Security

Monrovia — With Monrovia on edge after the Capitol fire and political turmoil boiling over, the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has ramped up security, locking down its headquarters and surrounding streets.

The measures, outlined in a memorandum from Acting Director of Human Resources Shirley Barclay Shoujaa, include daily building clearance sweeps at 6:30 PM, lockdowns of all offices after 7:00 PM, restricted building access between 7:00 PM and 7:00 AM, and the requirement of executive approval for reentry after hours. Additionally, Ashmun, Buchanan, Lynch, and Water Streets will be closed to traffic from 10:00 PM to 6:30 AM, with armed police patrols enforcing security throughout the night.

The Central Bank's move comes in the wake of an unprecedented fire that razed the Joint Chamber of the Capitol Building to ashes in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The incident occurred a day after protests over the contentious removal of Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa as Speaker. The fire, which originated in the roof of the historic building, destroyed furniture, documents, and other valuables, though firefighters successfully contained it before it could spread further.

President Joseph Boakai has strongly condemned what is now being considered an arson attack. During an inspection of the fire-ravaged chamber, he declared, "We're not going to accept this. People who are culprits, we will deal with them. We will set the tone for all other people who, when they get angry, destroy. We're not going to allow this."

The President has instructed the Ministry of Justice and security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the blaze, which has left significant infrastructural and historical losses. Both the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) and the Liberia National Police (LNP) have initiated preliminary investigations, though the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Col. Gregory O. W. Coleman ordered the immediate arrest of Representative Frank Saah Foko and disclosed that embattled House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa would be questioned in connection to the fire. Col. Coleman highlighted controversial statements made by the lawmakers prior to the blaze. Speaker Koffa's cryptic social media post referencing "The Alamo" and Representative Foko's inflammatory remarks suggesting the Capitol's destruction are being treated as potential incitements. "The references to 'Alamo' and Representative Foko's threats are not viewed as coincidences," Col. Coleman stated, adding that both officials have voluntarily turned themselves in to aid the investigation.

In addition, the Liberia National Police detained and later released legislative security officers and others who were present at the scene after obtaining their statements. Police Chief Coleman also announced plans to engage international experts to assist in the arson investigation and offered assurances that all electronic evidence would be thoroughly examined.

To encourage public cooperation, Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism Jerolinmek M. Piah announced a US$5,000 reward for information leading to progress in the investigation.

The police, however, have come under public scrutiny for not summoning Mr. Mo Ali, the Managing Director of the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation, who had posted the word "Watershed" on Facebook just a day before the fire incident.