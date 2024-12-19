Liberia Secures MCC Compact Funding - U.S.$350m-U.S.$500m Expected

Monrovia — Liberia has unlocked a $500 million lifeline from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a funding milestone poised to drive infrastructure, energy, and economic transformation. The announcement, delivered by President Joseph Boakai on December 18, follows the nation's progress in governance and reform, securing its eligibility for a second MCC compact.

"This giant achievement will unlock significant resources for our development agenda and help address the binding constraints to growth in our country," President Boakai declared, emphasizing that the accomplishment represents a victory for all Liberians.

A Hard-Fought Victory

The MCC's decision follows the release of its FY2025 scorecard, which evaluated 76 countries on 20 indicators spanning economic freedom, governance, and investments in people. Liberia emerged among 26 qualifying nations, passing critical benchmarks for corruption control and democratic rights--considered "hard hurdles" for eligibility. The scorecard highlighted the nation's improvements in political rights, civil liberties, regulatory quality, and access to credit, alongside strides in gender inclusion and land rights.

However, the journey was not without challenges. The report flagged persistent issues in fiscal and trade policy, government effectiveness, and underinvestment in health and education. Despite these gaps, Liberia's commitment to reforms and its notable progress in governance tipped the scales in its favor.

The Potential Impact of $500 Million

While the final amount of the compact remains unconfirmed, second MCC compacts typically range between $350 million and $500 million. If Liberia secures the upper end of this spectrum, the funds are expected to be directed toward infrastructure development, energy access, and economic transformation--critical areas for sustainable growth.

"This is a development that must lift every spirit and restore hope that we are bound to achieve greater feats. Let us join our voices together and say, 'Congratulations, Liberia!"' President Boakai proclaimed, urging unity and optimism as the country moves forward.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan also lauded the milestone, crediting an intra-governmental team tasked with monitoring the MCC scorecard for the successful qualification. Minister Ngafuan highlighted ongoing efforts to improve transparency and accountability, including audits of ministries, stolen asset recovery initiatives, and the establishment of an anti-corruption task force.

Analysts Caution Against Complacency

While the MCC compact promises transformative opportunities, experts warn that Liberia must address systemic weaknesses highlighted in the scorecard to maximize the benefits. Investments in health, education, and governance reforms remain critical to ensuring sustainable development. The report underscores that gaps in government effectiveness, child health, and girls' education could undermine long-term progress if left unaddressed.

"The MCC Effect," a term describing the incentive for reforms created by the compact eligibility process, has already begun reshaping Liberia's policy landscape. The Boakai administration's efforts to secure the compact have bolstered its reputation for reform-driven governance, with analysts noting the compact's potential to lift millions out of poverty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

President Boakai also framed the achievement as a testament to Liberia's strong ties with the United States, which houses the MCC. During recent IMF and World Bank meetings, Minister Ngafuan advocated for the reinstitution of the U.S.-Liberia Political Dialogue, describing it as vital to maintaining and expanding bilateral cooperation.

"This compact reflects the international community's confidence in Liberia's ability to deliver progress through unity and reform," President Boakai remarked, promising more detailed updates on the compact's allocation in the coming weeks.