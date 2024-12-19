Nigeria: Rita Dominic Pledges Transformative Vision for 45th Miss Nigeria Pageant

An acclaimed actress and social change maker, Ms. Rita Dominic, has declared that her appointment as chairman of the Miss Nigeria Board, would herald a new era of purpose-driven representation and female empowerment through the prestigious 45th Miss Nigeria Pageant.

Dominic said: "As the Chairman of the Miss Nigeria Board, I am embarking on a different journey.

"I am asking for your support to lead a platform that doesn't just celebrate women, but actively uplifts and empowers them to shine brighter.

"We are not just hosting a pageant -- we are creating a movement."

Dominic emphasised that under her visionary leadership, the pageant will spotlight contestants who embody intellectual prowess, social consciousness, and transformative leadership.

"This is more than a competition. It's a celebration of the Nigerian woman's resilience, intelligence, and capacity to drive meaningful societal change," she said.

Scheduled for an extraordinary gala on December 19, at the prestigious Royal Box Event Center, this year's pageant would transcend traditional beauty competition paradigms, positioning itself as a platform for showcasing the multifaceted potentials of Nigerian women.

The event also promised a comprehensive judging approach that emphasised academic achievements, community leadership, and personal vision, creating unprecedented networking opportunities with national and international industry leaders.

In addition, a robust scholarship and mentorship program will further support the top contestants, ensuring their continued growth and impact.

According to the organisers of the beauty pageant, "the 45th Miss Nigeria Pageant represents a pivotal moment in the event's historic legacy, promising to elevate national conversations about female potential and representation through a live national broadcast that celebrates Nigeria's rich cultural diversity."

Established in 1957, Miss Nigeria has been a landmark platform for discovering and nurturing exceptional young women who become influential leaders across various sectors.

It is a pageant showcasing positive attributes of Nigerian women, and awarding university scholarships.