Nigeria: EFCC Invites Suspended Edo Local Council Leaders for Questioning

The embattled council leaders said the assembly lacks the power to suspend them.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the suspended chairpersons of the 18 local councils in Edo State to its office for interrogation.

The EFCC invitation was contained in a letter by the agency's Director of Investigation, Abdulkarim Chukkol, and addressed to the Secretary to the Edo State Government.

In a letter dated 17 December, Mr Chukkol directed the chairpersons of Akoko-Edo, Egor, Esan Central, Esan North East, Esan South East, and Esan West to report to its office on Thursday, 19 December (today).

Others also expected at the commission on Thursday are the chairpersons of Etsako Central, Etsako East, and Etsako West local governments.

The remaining chairpersons from Igueben, Ikpoba Okha, Orhionmwon, Ovia North East, Ovia South West, Owan East, Owan West, and Uhunmwode local governments are scheduled to report on Friday, 20 December.

The commission's director of investigation requested that the chairpersons come with certified true copies of comprehensive documentation relating to staff strength and payroll.

Other documents requested included details of accounts where funds are received for payment of staff salaries, details of accounts where funds are reserved for staff salaries exigencies, and the statement of account of the said accounts from 1 January to date.

Mr Chukkol said the request was made based on Section 38(1); (2) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.

On 17 December, the Edo House of Assembly suspended the chairpersons and vice chairpersons for alleged insubordination and misconduct.

The suspension followed their failure to submit their financial statements as directed by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

'You can't suspend us'

Meanwhile, the embattled council officials have faulted the assembly for suspending them, describing it as null and void.

The chairperson of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Edo chapter, Newman Ugiagbe, said the assembly acted against a court ruling and that they would remain in office until September 2026.

Mr Ugiagbe is the chairperson of the Orhiomwon local council.

He said the chairpersons had taken the matter to court, where Justice Daniel Okungbowa ruled that the governor and the assembly lacked powers to suspend them.

He said they reminded the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, of a court order restraining the government from interfering with their constitutional functions or council assets.

He disclosed that the court also barred the defendants from meddling in council administration or obstructing the chairpersons from performing their lawful duties.

Mr Ugiagbe emphasised that their tenure runs from September 2023 to September 2026, as stipulated by the law and affirmed their commitment to fulfilling their constitutional roles, maintaining that no authority could prevent them from serving their councils.

The chairpersons urged security agencies to protect council assets and ensure law and order in the state's 18 local government areas.

Edo attorney general reacts

However, the Attorney General of Edo, Samson Osagie, has said that the assembly has not altered the democratic structures of the local governments.

He said, "What's clear is that the House has exercised its powers in the constitution according to local government administration.

"The chairmen better be advised that there is only one Chief Security Officer in the state, that is the governor," Mr Osagie said.

(NAN)