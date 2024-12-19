Nigeria: Senator Tinubu Compassionate First Lady - UBA Sani

Governor Uba Sani has described Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, as the mother of the nation who is caring and compassionate.The Governor made this known in his remarks at the distribution of food items and palliatives for Christmas and New Year, Umaru Yar'adua Conference Centre, Kaduna.Governor Uba Sani said that Senator Oluremi Tinubus "life is one totally devoted to the service of humanity."As First Lady of Lagos State, she initiated many social intervention programmes to uplift the living conditions of the poor, weak, vulnerable and underserved," he added.

The Governor recalled that "in the 9th Senate, she sponsored many motions and bills aimed at empowering the less privileged."Her Excellency was my dear colleague in the 9th Senate. Like the Mother that she truly is, she took good care of us her colleagues. We were always sure of receiving welfare packages from her during festive periods. Her generosity knows no bounds," he recalled.The Governor pointed out that"as First Lady of Nigeria, she has not relented in her efforts at putting smiles on the faces of the underprivileged in our society."According to him, "her Renewed Hope Schemes for the Elderly and Women are clear pointers to her unwavering commitment to the welfare of our people."He noted that the distribution of palliatives " is also an affirmation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's commitment to alleviating the pains of Nigerians."Our dear President has initiated many social intervention programmes aimed at bringing succour to the weak, poor and vulnerable in Nigeria," he added.Governor Uba Sani described President Bola Tinubu as a listening President."He hears the cries of his people and takes measures to lessen their pains. He is taking steps to address our economic challenges. The future looks bright," he counselled.The Governor said that his administration runs "a pro-poor, people-centered administration."According to him, "through our Financial Inclusion Programme, we have opened over 2 million bank accounts for poor, vulnerable and underserved persons to enable them benefit from State and Federal Government's social intervention programmes."We have gathered several times in this Murtala Square to distribute palliatives, agricultural inputs, grants, and soft loans to the poor, vulnerable, farmers and micro and small-scale enterprises," he added.The Governor urged the people of Kaduna State to use this festive season to consolidate on the prevailing peaceful atmosphere."Our dear State has bounced back to reckoning. The Kaduna Peace Model is fast gaining recognition and acceptance.According to him, "many conflict-impacted states are interested in replicating our model."