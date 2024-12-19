Ghana: RMU Pledges Support for New Government's Youth Training Programmes

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Regional Maritime University (RMU), Dr Jethro W. Brooks, has announced the institution's readiness to work with the incoming government on apprenticeship programmes to train more youth.

"We are poised and ready to partner with the incoming government to deliver on the promised apprenticeship programmes that are so important for empowering our youth and enhancing our workforce,"

He disclosed this at the sixth graduation ceremony of Mobile Crane and Forklift trainees.

Dr Brooks noted that RMU has a Marine Engine Mechanic programme ready to support this partnership.

"With the Marine Engine Mechanic programme, one does not need a WAEC Certificate. All you need is to know how to read and write," he said.

According to the Acting Vice Chancellor, graduates of the programme can start working at sea within their first year.

"Following seven months of training and vetting, a graduate could be at sea for the first nine to twelve months," he explained.

"About four major shipping lines take approximately two hundred graduates annually and are still asking for more," he added.

Speaking about education's impact, he said, "Education is one of the most powerful investments any society can make. In Ghana and other member states of our beloved RMU, strides have been taken to prioritize technical and vocational education which are yielding returns, not only for our nations but for the entire African continent."

The graduation ceremony, which was themed, "Ripples of Educational Investment in Ghana Across Africa," was attended by distinguished guests, management members, staff, and the graduates' families.

The Member of Parliament for the LedzokukuConstituency, Mr Ben Ayiku, informed the graduates that their skills are needed across many industries.

"As trained operators of heavy-duty machinery such as cranes and forklifts, you are now equipped to contribute significantly to industries in Ghana and beyond. You are the backbone of construction, logistics, and transportation sectors that drive our nation's economy," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He implored the graduates to keep learning as they start their careers, stating that the world is ever-evolving.

"Staying ahead means keeping up with new technologies, safety procedures, and best practices in your field. Continue to learn, adapt, and inspire those around you," he added.

This programme is jointly run by the National Association for Heavy-Duty Equipment Operators Ghana (NAHOEG) in collaboration with the Regional Maritime University (RMU).

Richard Aniagyei, ISD