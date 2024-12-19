Nigeria: CAF Awards - First Lady Rejoices With Nnadozie, Lookman, Super Falcons

18 December 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has rejoiced with the Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman and Super Falcons for their feat at this year's Confederation of African Football (CAF) 2024 Awards.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by her on Tuesday, Mrs Tinubu stated, inter alia: "I congratulate Chiamaka Nnadozie, Ademola Lookman and the Super Falcons for their remarkable achievements at the CAF Awards.

"This is the reward for your dedication, talent, and passion for the round leather game.

"You have brought pride to Nigeria and showcased the excellence of our athletes on the African stage.

"To the Super Falcons, you continue to represent the resilience and strength of Nigerian women, making us proud every step of the way. Congratulations to you all. Keep soaring to greater heights", Mrs Tinubu concluded in the congratulatory message to the winners at the 2024 CAF Awards

