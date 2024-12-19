Nigeria: Nwri Partners Plymouth Varsity to Advance Climate-Smart Agriculture

The National Water Resources Institute (NWRI) and the University of Plymouth in the UK have announced a new partnership to advance research on Climate-smart Agriculture (CSA) in Nigeria and Ghana.

The announcement was made at the Soil Health for Productivity and Climate Resilience Workshop which took place in Abuja.

The Director of the Sustainable Earth Institute at the University of Plymouth, Prof. William Blake, stressed the importance of international collaboration toward tackling global challenges such as food security and climate change.

He said: "This partnership underscores the growing importance of cross-border cooperation to address critical issues like sustainable land management and water resources.

"By focusing on Climate-Smart Agriculture, we aim to boost agricultural productivity, while adapting to and mitigating the effects of climate change."

According to him, the workshop focuses on strategies to improve soil health and adopt sustainable water management practices to boost agricultural productivity and enhance climate resilience.

Blake also stressed the importance of research that supports CSA at both small and large scales, from farm to river basin, ensuring sustainability across different levels.

He added, "This collaboration is particularly important for West Africa, where shared climate challenges demand locally-adaptable solutions. Our goal is to develop solutions that address food security while also building resilience to climate change."

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the Plymouth University, Prof. Kevin Jones, emphasized the institution's long-standing commitment to addressing global challenges through practical research.

Jones noted the university's focus on environmental sustainability, particularly in relation to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and its ongoing work in marine and maritime sectors.

The Director of the Regional Centre for Integrated River Basin Management at NWRI, Dr Omogbemi Yaya, explained that the partnership is supported by the UNESCO-affiliated Regional Centre for Integrated Rural Business Management.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the collaboration would focus on shared priorities, including rural business management, capacity building and sustainable development, with emphasis on research and teaching.

He added that "this strategic partnership between NWRI and the University of Plymouth will leverage the strength of both institutions in water resources and academic research. Our goal is to collaborate on research that addresses key challenges faced by rural communities.The partnership reflects the institute's commitment to global collaborations and supports the university's mission to influence sustainable development."