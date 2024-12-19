Nigeria: Lookman's Management in Talks With Two Premier League Teams

2024 African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, has reportedly expressed his desire to join a Premier League club.

The 27-year-old Nigerian international who last season claimed the UEFA Europa League trophy for his Italian Serie A side, Atalanta, is believed to be attracting interests from a number of top European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Lookman was on Monday night in Marrakech, Morocco announced as the 2024 African Footballer of the Year following a sensational campaign with Italian side Atalanta and the Nigerian senior national team, the Super Eagles.

He succeeded his national teammate, Victor Osimhen who was the 2023 winner, as Africa's best footballer for the next 12 calendar months.

The petit forward forward who has scored eight goals and provided four assists across 13 Serie A contests for Atalanta so far this season, along with his management team, have contacted chiefs at Liverpool on the possibility of a switch to Anfield in the summer transfer.

Anfield Watch, reported yesterday that Lookman's management team have also approached Manchester City on the possibility of January move to Etihad.

The management team, sources close to Lookman hinted, is trying to cash out based on the current rave review their star is getting all over Europe.

It is with this in mind that Lookman is said to have kept a property in the North-West of England in the eventuality that he secures a switch to either one of the aforementioned clubs.

Lookman turned out on 48 occasions for Liverpool's local rivals Everton between 2017 and 2019, finding the net just four times for the struggling Toffees.

Lookman and his representatives have seemingly taken a forward approach to getting back onto the Premier League scene, although there are not guarantees that the player would be a starter at Anfield.

Liverpool have enjoyed a marvellous beginning to the Slot era on Merseyside and currently sit two points clear at the summit of the English topflight log.

An attacking three containing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diazhas shone for the Reds, and it is unclear whether Lookman could force his way to the forefront of Slot's plans