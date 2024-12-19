Nigeria: ...GTI Hails NFF, Lookman, Others On CAF Awards

Strategic partners of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), GTI Group, has congratulated the football ruling body on the achievements of the country's footballers at the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco.

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, emerged as African Player of the Year amongst other wins by Nigerian footballers.

In a press statement in Lagos yesterday, GTI's Head of Media and Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba, the investment banking firm expressed great hope that the efforts of the NFF at restructuring and repositioning football development in the country was yielding the desired result with the back-to-back emergence of Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie as CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year, while the Super Falcons carted home the Women's National Team of the Year award.

Ekejiuba reiterated that the Ibrahim Gusau-led NFF was gradually returning the country to the glorious years when Nigeria dominated the award and was once ranked fifth best soccer-playing nation by the world football ruling body FIFA.

"The achievements of our Nigerian players at the just concluded 2024 CAF Awards is a testament to the abundance of talents in the country and the clear vision of Alh Ibrahim Gusau-led NFF board to ensure that these players realise their ambition to become the best in the continent and beyond.

"Therefore, GTI congratulates the Awardees for bringing honour to Nigeria," he said.

"As strategic partners to the Nigeria Premier Football League, GTI's relentless effort with the NPFL Board has helped to lay a solid foundation for a prosperous elite league that will eventually attract the best legs locally and internationally. Also, by focusing on transparency, infrastructural development and security, GTI and NPFL are creating a sustainable environment where football can thrive," concludes the GTI spokesman