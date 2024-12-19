Nigeria: Greensprings School Shines At U16 Island Schools Basketball Tournament

Greensprings School, Lekki Campus, has again proved its commitment to excellence in sports by hosting and excelling at the U16 Island Schools 3x3 Basketball Tournament held recently.

The event brought together nine schools on Lagos Island to celebrate youthful energy, talent, and sportsmanship.

The tournament was aimed at promoting grassroots basketball development, encouraging youth engagement in sports, and identifying future basketball stars,

The intense games showcased the players' skills, teamwork and determination. Greensprings School's teams emerged triumphant, clinching gold medals in the male and female categories.

In addition to the school's achievements, Onyekachi Agbim and Tobechukwu Idoko were named Most Valuable Players (MVPs) in the male and female categories, respectively, for their exceptional performances throughout the tournament.

The event was a testament to the school's dedication to nurturing young talents and fostering the values of discipline and teamwork. Participants, coaches, and supporters commended the well-organized tournament, which also served as a platform for camaraderie and healthy competition.

Greensprings School reaffirmed its commitment to excellence in academics and extracurricular activities. With state-of-the-art facilities and a robust sports programme, the school said it is steadfast in its mission to groom well-rounded individuals prepared for global challenges.

"Congratulations to the basketball teams and MVPs for their remarkable achievements, and kudos to the organising team for delivering a successful and inspiring event," the school stated.