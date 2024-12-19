Gambia: Ferry Services GM Unveils 2025 Blueprint Ahead of New Ferry

The Gambia Ferry Services is set to commission the newly rehabilitated Kanilai ferry by the end of March 2025, according to General Manager Abdoulie Tambedou.

In an interview with The Point, Mr. Tambedou disclosed that despite numerous operational challenges, significant progress has been made, with key components already shipped and installation work scheduled to begin in early 2025.

Mr. Tambedou revealed that four new engines and related accessories are expected to arrive in Banjul by the end of December 2024, while installation is set to commence in the second week of January 2025. He added that another shipment containing four new SRP propulsion systems, clutches, and hydraulic components is expected in February 2025, paving the way for the ferry's commissioning in March 2025.

He acknowledged that the ferry service has faced several challenges, including aging infrastructure, limited operational capacity, and financial constraints. The old ferries, landing bridges, and provincial slipways are in urgent need of rehabilitation due to years of wear and tear. He noted that the closure of the Trans-Gambia, Basse, and Fatoto crossing points had led to overstaffing, with retained staff adding to operational costs despite reduced activity.

Mr. Tambedou also highlighted the financial difficulties caused by high foreign currency exchange rates, which make importing spare parts costly. Additionally, the ferry service struggles with customs duties on imported components and fuel, as well as government-regulated tariffs that limit revenue generation.

He expressed concern over the reluctance of some public and security personnel to pay ferry crossing fees, further straining the service's finances.

Another pressing issue is the lack of a fully functional shipyard, which he said delays maintenance and makes repairs risky and time-consuming. He also cited environmental hazards, such as fishing nets and debris from artisanal fishermen near Barra, which frequently damage ferry propulsion systems, causing costly and lengthy repairs.

Despite these challenges, Mr. Tambedou expressed optimism about transforming the Ferry Services through modernisation and infrastructure development. He announced plans to introduce a digitized ticketing system, allowing passengers to purchase tickets through bank apps or mobile money platforms before arriving at the terminal. This initiative aims to reduce waiting times and improve efficiency.

Additionally, the ferry services expects to receive two new ferries by the end of 2025 and early 2026. Rehabilitation work on the landing bridges at Banjul and Barra, as well as the provincial slipways, is also planned. Mr. Tembedou disclosed that the ferry service intends to introduce a 24-hour operation at the Banjul-Barra crossing by May 2025, once the Kanilai ferry becomes fully operational and the landing bridges are rehabilitated.

He also announced plans to develop second landing facilities at both Banjul and Barra to ease congestion and improve turnaround times. Continuous staff training programmes will be implemented to enhance technical and IT skills, enabling staff to manage new ferries and modern infrastructure effectively.

Mr. Tambedou concluded by expressing confidence that these efforts would modernise ferry operations, improve service reliability, create new job opportunities, and secure the financial sustainability of the Gambia Ferry Services.

