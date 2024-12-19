Gambia: NHRC Trains Police On Torture Prevention, Human Rights

As part of a broader move to strengthen the justice system, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recently held a two-day training session for police officers on torture Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act 2023 at a ceremony held at Bakadaji Hotel.

Supported by the British High Commission, the training was aimed at strengthening the capacity of law enforcement officers in prevention, investigation and prosecution of acts of torture while upholding human rights and the rule of law.

At the opening ceremony, Emmanuel D. Joof, chairman NHRC, while describing the enactment of the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act 2023 as a major milestone in the country's human rights journey, equally outlined the significance of the training.

The Act, he said, represents the country's first comprehensive legal framework criminalising torture and establishing mechanisms for accountability.

"The passage of the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act 2023 is only the beginning. To ensure its full implementation, law enforcement officers must be well-equipped with the necessary knowledge and tools."

Joof also highlighted the importance of understanding international standards such as the Istanbul Protocol, which provides guidelines for documenting and investigating cases of torture, and the Mendez Principles, which outline best practices for conducting interviews without coercion or abuse.

He reminded that law enforcement officers, as the first point of contact in the justice system, have a critical role in protecting human rights and ensuring accountability.

"The training also addressed the broader context of The Gambia's democratic transition and its commitment to good governance and human rights since 2017."

This training, he added, is part of a broader mission to strengthen the justice system and build a nation where torture and inhumane treatment have no place.

