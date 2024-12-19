Gambia: Rashid Njie On Vacation in Gambia After Latvia League, FA Cup Successes

18 December 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Former Gambia U-20 ingenious midfielder, Haruna Rashid Njie, is currently in the country for a holiday after winning the Latvian Premier League and FA Cup titles with Futbola klubs RFS.

Njie was influential for Futbola klubs RFS in their League and FA Cup titles campaign.

He is presently in The Gambia for a holiday to refresh himself before the resumption of the 2024\2025 UEFA Europa League matches.

Meanwhile, Belgium giant Anderlecht are planning to sign Haruna Rashid Njie following his brilliant performance with Futbola klubs RFS in the Latvian Premier League.

Njie watched Red Star FC and Gibakoto United FC 2024\2025 Gunjur 'nawettan' league quarter-final clash at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.