Former Gambia U-20 ingenious midfielder, Haruna Rashid Njie, is currently in the country for a holiday after winning the Latvian Premier League and FA Cup titles with Futbola klubs RFS.

Njie was influential for Futbola klubs RFS in their League and FA Cup titles campaign.

He is presently in The Gambia for a holiday to refresh himself before the resumption of the 2024\2025 UEFA Europa League matches.

Meanwhile, Belgium giant Anderlecht are planning to sign Haruna Rashid Njie following his brilliant performance with Futbola klubs RFS in the Latvian Premier League.

Njie watched Red Star FC and Gibakoto United FC 2024\2025 Gunjur 'nawettan' league quarter-final clash at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium.