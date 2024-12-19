Gambia: IFK Göteborg Sign Imam Jagne

Swedish Allsvenskan side IFK Göteborg have signed Gambian player Imam Jagne on a four-year contract.

Jagne joined IFK Göteborg from Mjällby AIF.

Jagne's contract with IFK Göteborg is expected to expire in the summer of 2028.

He was outstanding for Mjällby last season scoring three goals and four assists in 26 appearances.

Jagne managed 1, 295 minutes averaging at least 50 minutes per match.

English Championship: Adams names Man of the Match

Rashid Njie on vacation in Gambia after Latvia League, FA Cup successes