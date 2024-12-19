Gambia: Sunu Fest 2024 Announces Star-Studded Artistes Lineup

In what is expected to be an electrifying moment in the history of Gambian showbiz, Sunu Fest 2024 has announced an extraordinary artistes' line-up that is set to headline at its highly-anticipated event, featuring some of Gambia's most celebrated artistes and performers.

The events are set to take place at GCCI Trade Fair Grounds from 25th - 28th December 2024.

Proudly presented by AfriqAfric Production and Promotions alongside partners, Sunu Fest 2024 artistes line-up include; Hussain Dada, Awa Gambia, Miss Jobiz, Bobo Dimoo, Dope Kid, Binzy Queen, One Pac, Queen A.J, Tiju Brains, Njaxcy Brains, Gainako, Moses Gomez, Barhama, Ryne Assazin, Big Banger, Skinny New Born, Wesley Mendy, young emerging artist, and a host of others.

Besides, this fest will be a landmark in the country's recent history, as it is the first-ever variety event designed to showcase not only 'our vibrant' culture, but cuisine and fashion and while providing a platform for local talents.

Having hosted some of the biggest cultural acts in the country, Sunu Fest will be a rare event that is ready to celebrate and promote what is 'truly ours' as the name implies on an epic scale.

Reacting to the development shortly signing the contract, Hussain Dada, fast-rising Gambian star, underscored the importance of promoting the country's cultural heritage, which he observed, is almost dying due to lack of spotlight it deserved.

"Our culture doesn't have that spotlight, attention that it used to have as back in the days. So being part of this event means that we're giving voice out and to talk to people that is a very important thing towards the development of any country."

Renowned onstage deliverance, Dada reminded all about the importance of promoting 'our culture', making reference to the fact that culture has become a tool to attract visitors especially those interested in cultural tourism.

"So, if we are giving life to culture festivals in Gambia, it means that we are actually boosting the culture segment of the country. And this means a lot to me and Gambia at large."

He expressed his readiness to be part of it and called on his fans to join him to make history together.

Awa Gambia, One Pac and Dope Kid, newest wonder boy in the block, all welcome the initiative, further expressing their excitement to be part of those ready to rewrite history.

"Well, I see a lot of creativity, new things in it and I'm very excited to be part of it. Because the event is portraying our culture, promoting it to the wider audience. So, anything that has to do with promoting our culture, am part of it." stated Awa Gambia.

Awa Gambia, who is in high spirits ahead of the event, promised to deliver a spectacular set never seen in the country's recent history.

Thus, she used the platform to call on her fans to get set and re-write history together.

Barhama Cham while describing the initiative as a laudable move, also noted that the event couldn't have come at a better time than now, when the people are heading towards the Christmas festive period.

Thus, he called on his growing fans to be part of it as it is ready to promote our culture.

Another surprising star and Bakau native, One Pac, said the event means a lot to him in view of the fact that it is another stepping-stone in promoting his music career to another level.

"So am ready to be part of it. Sunu Fest Team having recognised my talents as a promising act, I am grateful and ready to deliver to the best of my ability."

Credited for his energetic cum captivating set, One Pac added; "In the same vein, I must thank the organisers for giving me the platform to be part of the amazing artiste line-up set to blaze stage at Sunu Fest."

Miss Jobiz, is not a hidden name in the country's music scene. And for her, like others, the time to rewrite is here.

The promising afrobeat queen called on their fans to come out en-masse and support it.

Tiju Brians, a formidable Gambian star expressed similar sentiments.

From the look of things, the time to rewrite history is here as all the featured artistes spoke of their resolve to deliver a set never seen in Gambian showbiz.

Building on the success of his vast expertise in planning, producing, managing and promoting events, Abdul Azziz Willan, who is the brain behind this initiative, remains hopeful that these cultural variety events will not only entertain the public, but also leave a lasting legacy for years to come.

The renowned Gambian promoter went on to assure the public of maximum entertainment and variety side attraction to light-up the event.

Carefully, looking at the featured artistes, indeed, Sunu Fest 2024 will not only deliver a bigger, bolder, and more vibrant cultural celebrations like no other, the event that will revolutionise the country's showbiz industry.

So, make it date and don't miss out.

