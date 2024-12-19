Gambia: Scapc Inaugurate Cashew Processing Factory in Tanji

Smiling Coast Agro Processing Company Limited last Thursday inaugurated a new cashew nut processing company in Tanji, West Coast Region.

The company is dedicated to enhancing The Gambia agro-processing industry by providing local production, empowering smallholder farmers and providing high quality, locally sourced products.

Moreover, the inauguration marks the beginning of a new era of innovation, sustainability, and economic growth for the region and the country at large.

At the event, Moses Sonko, founder and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Smiling Coast Agro-Processing Company, revealed that their vision is to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of the Gambia by creating opportunities for small holder farmers, empowering women & youth and adding value to locally sourced products.

With its modern facility and focus on sustainability, Sonko sounded optimistic that they are committed to producing high quality cashew channel, cashew paste and other products that meet international standards.

"Our operation emphasizes on clean energy solutions such as solar and biomass, reflecting our dedication to environmental protection and innovation." he mentioned.

Through this adventure, he noted that they aimed to create 75 jobs in first year of operation and 70 percent of that will be allocated to women and youth.

Sonko spoke of their plans to create 1,500 jobs for smallholder farmers with the right market access, fair pricing, training opportunities to showcase the Gambia as a hub for sustainable agricultural processing.

Mod Secka, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, acknowledged that the Smiling Coast's facility is an impressive feat, designed to process up to 20,000 tons of raw cashew nuts annually.

"While the journey to reach full capacity continues, the foundation has been laid for scalability, with the potential to employ 250 people and positively impact over 10,000 lives, including 2,000 to 3,000 smallholder farmers."

PS Secka indicated that the facility priorities opportunities for women and youth, aligning with the national goal of empowering vulnerable groups and creating inclusive economic opportunities.

He spoke of the company's commitment to achieving international certifications such as BRCGS, HACCP, HALAL, and other organic food safety certification positions to compete in global markets.

"By meeting stringent food safety standards, the company aims to export cashew products to major markets in the United States and Europe, contributing to the diversification of The Gambia's export portfolio."

Ousainou Senghore, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) The Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GiEPA), said the agriculture and the agro-processing sector is central to any country's economic transformation, acknowledging agriculture contributes approximately 23% to The Gambia's GDP and employs the majority of the population, particularly in rural areas.

"It not only supports livelihoods but also positions The Gambia as a key player in regional and global trade."

