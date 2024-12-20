Liberia Urged to Prevent Trafficking in Human

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, Siobhán Mullally, calls on Liberia to prioritize prevention of human trafficking in its development agenda.

In a statement here following a 10-day official visit to the country, Mullally emphasized a need for concerted action to combat trafficking, particularly for labor and sexual exploitation, which disproportionately affects women and girls.

"This is a key moment in Liberia's development planning," she says.

"It is an opportunity to strengthen child protection and gender equality across sectors such as justice, child protection, labor, and health." She urges the Liberian government and relevant stakeholders to incorporate trafficking prevention into the country's broader development framework.

Mullally noted that Liberia is currently launching the next phases of its National Action Plan to combat trafficking in persons, the National Development Plan, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

She encourages the government to place a strong focus on trafficking prevention and accountability within these initiatives.

"Anti-trafficking measures are not yet fully integrated into the sustainable development agenda, despite shared objectives like improving child protection, access to education and healthcare, and empowering women and girls," Mullally added and stressed that now is the time to address these gaps.

Human trafficking remains a serious issue in Liberia, with women and children being especially vulnerable to exploitation.

Liberia's history of civil war and political instability, coupled with high poverty levels and weak law enforcement, has created conditions that allow traffickers to target vulnerable populations. Many women and girls are trafficked for forced labor, including domestic work, agriculture, and illicit mining, while others are at risk of sexual exploitation in both local and regional trafficking networks.

The country's legal framework to combat trafficking has improved in recent years. Still, enforcement remains a challenge due to limited resources, corruption, and a lack of specialized training for law enforcement. Additionally, victim assistance services are scarce, especially in rural areas, and many trafficking survivors face significant barriers to reintegration and protection.

Mullally's visit highlights these ongoing challenges and calls for stronger action to integrate anti-trafficking measures into Liberia's development plans. She emphasized that addressing trafficking is not only a matter of law enforcement but also of providing social services, protecting vulnerable communities, and creating economic opportunities to reduce susceptibility to exploitation.

Victim Protection and Community-Led Initiatives

During her visit, Mullally observed that assistance and protection services for trafficking victims are severely limited, especially in rural areas and border crossings. She stressed the need for expanded safe housing and child protection measures, particularly for women and girls in vulnerable situations, such as those living in mining and concession areas or street situations.

Mullally also emphasizes the importance of community-led anti-trafficking initiatives developed in consultation with all affected groups, including persons with disabilities.

"Victims' lived experiences must shape the response to trafficking," she said, urging that accessible assistance and protection services be provided for all.

The Special Rapporteur highlights the high risks of trafficking in key sectors, particularly domestic work, agriculture, and illicit mining, where women and girls are often subjected to forced labor and sexual exploitation. She also raised concerns about the risk of trafficking in supply chains, including the fisheries sector, where inspection and enforcement capabilities remain inadequate.

Mullally called for enhanced coordination within Liberia's national anti-trafficking task force and other relevant agencies. She stresses stronger technical and financial support, improved oversight, and more robust labor inspections to combat trafficking effectively.

While acknowledging Liberia's progress in anti-corruption efforts, including establishing the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, Mullally emphasizes the importance of holding trafficking perpetrators accountable. "Effective investigations and access to justice for victims must remain a priority," She says.

Mullally will present a full report on her visit to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2025, which will include detailed recommendations to help Liberia strengthen its response to human trafficking and better protect its most vulnerable populations. Press Release