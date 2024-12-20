Liberia: Civil Society Platform Troubled By Fire At Capitol

20 December 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform of Liberia (CSO- HRAP) says it is deeply troubled by recent political events unfolding in Liberia, particularly the impasse between the majority and minor blocs of the House of Representatives, blatant disregard for constituted authorities shown by certain members of the public, and both government, and opposition.

In a statement issued here under the secretary general Adama K. Dempster, the Platform notes that this flagrant disrespect for democratic processes and the rule of law is a grave concern that threatens the stability and integrity of the state.

In the wake of escalating political tensions, CSO Human Rights Advocacy Platform is greatly concern about the burning and destruction of potion of the capitol building and the violence that occurred during the protests on December 17, 2024, at the Capitol, saying "Such acts of violence and lawlessness have no place in a democratic society and only serve to further polarize our already fragile political landscape."

Amidst the turmoil, it calls for calm, restraint, and civility from all parties involved, stressing that it is crucial that all stakeholders prioritize dialogue, respect for the rule of law, and adherence to democratic principles to resolve differences and move Liberia forward.

It admonishes the Ministry of Justice and all state security agencies to promptly and impartially investigate the fire incident at the Capitol Building and bring the alleged perpetrators to justice.

The Platform says it is imperative that those responsible for instigating violence and undermining the democratic institutions of the country are held accountable for their actions.

As an advocate for human rights and good governance, CSO Human Rights Advocacy Platform says it remains committed to promoting peace, respect for the rule of law, and the protection of fundamental freedoms in Liberia, and calls on all Liberians to uphold these values and work towards national reconciliation and stability.

It urges Liberians to stand against violence and lawlessness, uphold the principles of democracy, and strive for a peaceful and prosperous future. Editing by Jonathan Browne

