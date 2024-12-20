Nigeria: FIFA Ranking - Super Eagles End 2024 As Africa's Fifth Best Team

*This December ranking is the worst for Nigeria in the last six years

After suffering a massive drop last month, the Super Eagles retained their traditional fifth spot in the continent but ended the outgoing year with their worst FIFA Ranking in six years as they were rated the 44th best team in the world.

The three-time African champions won nine, drew four and lost five matches in the outgoing year.

Super Eagles' biggest nightmare this year includes failing to win a single game after four rounds of matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign that has now left them vicariously on the verge of missing out of the mundial.

It has been a wobbling performance of some sort. Aside their performance in the AFCON 2023, finishing as runners up to Côte d'Ivoire the winners, Eagles have been fumbling and wobbling this outgoing year.

Of course, their performance in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers have been encouraging, picking the ticket to Morocco with a game to spare was no mean feat.

According to the ranking released yesterday, Nigeria remain unchanged from its previous position, despite a challenging international break.

The ranking showed that Nigeria suffered a significant decline this year, dropping eight places to end 2024 ranked 44th globally.

In contrast, South Africa's Bafana Bafana, one of the main rivals for Super Eagles in the ongoing World Cup African qualifying tournament, has experienced a resurgence, climbing three positions to finish the year ranked 57th in the world. This improvement reflects their recent form and successful matches during the qualifiers.

Ghana also faced similar difficulties, ending the year ranked 77th globally.

In the global standings, Argentina remain at the top of the FIFA ranking, followed by France, Spain, England, and Brazil making up the top five.

The ranking reflect a total of 1,181 international matches played throughout 2024, with only a limited number of fixtures since November contributing to minor changes in team standings.

Nigerians will hope the Super Eagles can improve their performance and reclaim a higher position among Africa's footballing giants in the new year barely 10 days away.

The upcoming 2025 AFCON will be crucial for their aspirations to rise back up the rankings and secure a more improved position in the world.

Africa's Top 10

Morocco - (14th)

Senegal - (17th)

Egypt - (33rd)

Algeria - (37th)

Nigeria - (44th)

Côte d'Ivoire - (46th)

Cameroon - (49th)

Mali - (51st )

Tunisia - (52nd)

South Africa - (57th)

*Global rankings in bracket)