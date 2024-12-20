Nigeria: Non-Payment of Fees - Wike Revokes Buhari, Abbas, 757 Others' Abuja Land Titles

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked land titles owned by several high-profile individuals, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume.

LEADERSHIP reports that the revocation of the land titles followed their inability to pay the stipulated fees after several notices.

The minister's decision affected 759 distinguished individuals and organisations in the Maitama II area of Abuja after they failed to pay the required Certificate of Occupancy fees.

This announcement was made public through a release from the FCT Administration and shared with media organisations by the minister's senior special assistant on public communication and social media, Lere Olayinka.

In a separate statement, Wike warned that he would also revoke land titles held by minority leader of the House of Representatives Kingsley Chinda, former Senate Presidents Iyorchia Ayu and Ameh Ebute, Chief Whip of the Senate Tahir Monguno, and 610 other individuals if they do not settle their outstanding fees with the FCT Administration within two weeks.

This move by the minister follows his previous appeals to residents of the Federal Capital Territory, particularly in hybrid areas of the capital, to pay their overdue fees to avoid the risk of land revocation.

See list of affected Nigerians

Muhammadu Buhari Trust Foundation (linked to former President Muhammadu Buhari), former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen, Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Secretary to his Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, and his wife, Regina.

Others are former Governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Ben Ayade of Cross River, Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, Shaaba Lafiagi of Kwara, Ahmad Sani of Zamfara and Kabiru Gaya of Kano.

Former and serving federal lawmakers affected are Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abdul Ningi, Sunday Karimi, Abdulfatai Buhari, Dino Melaye, Barnabas Gemade, Shehu Sani, Adeyemi Adaramodu, Abba Moro, Danjuma La'ah and Abdulmumin Jibrin.

Other former and serving lawmakers whose plots were withdrawn are Agom Jarigbe, Obinna Chidoka, Nicholas Mutu, Dan Reneiju, Ezenwa Oyewuchi, Chinyere Igwe, David Umaru, Oluwole Oke, and Oker Jev.

The notice said, "The Federal Capital Territory Administration wishes to inform the allottee (s)/title holder (s) of plots of land in Maitama 1 who have failed to make payment for their Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills after the expiration of grace period granted by the Honourable Minister, Federal Capital Territory, that their Right of Occupancy to the land/property has been withdrawn, under the provisions of Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978 for contravention of the terms of grant which obligated the title/interest holders to settle all bills."

LEADERSHIP reports that Section 28 of the Land Use Act, to which the FCTA notice referred, stipulates how authorities can revoke landed properties vested in individuals.

Landowners' non-payment of statutory fees is considered a violation for which allocated plots can be revoked.

Two former Nigerian Senate Presidents Iyorchia Ayu and Ameh Ebute are among those the FCTA asked to pay their outstanding bills or lose their plots. Messrs Ayu and Ebute served in the botched Third Republic.

Buhari Not Owner Of Seized Abuja Land, Says Garba Shehu

However, former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-spokesperson, Garba Shehu, has dismissed reports linking the former leader to a plot of land allegedly seized in Abuja.

In a statement, Shehu clarified that the land was allocated to the Muhammadu Buhari Foundation, a non-profit organisation established by the former president's associates.

He insisted that Buhari had no personal ownership of the property.

"The Foundation had lawfully acquired the land with support from well-meaning Nigerians but encountered bureaucratic hurdles when the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) presented an unusually high bill for issuing the certificate of occupancy.

"This bill was far higher than what was typically charged to similar organisations," Shehu explained, noting that the revocation of the property rights was not unexpected.

Shehu also emphasised Buhari's lack of interest in acquiring personal land in Abuja during his tenure.

"When he and his cabinet members were invited to apply for land in the FCT, he returned the form unfilled, stating that he already owned a plot and that others without land should benefit instead," Shehu said.

The former spokesperson criticised those spreading misinformation about the alleged seizure and called for greater accuracy.

"Let those jumping up and down in the digital space get their facts right and stop dragging the former president's name into baseless controversies," he said.

Shehu reaffirmed Buhari's integrity, dedication and selflessness throughout his time in public service.