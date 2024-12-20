Nigeria: 2025 Budget Will Revolutionise Nigeria If Fully Implemented - Deputy Senate President

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has expressed confidence that the 2025 Budget, if fully implemented, will bring transformative change to Nigeria.

Speaking during the debate on the Second Reading of the 2025 Budget Estimate yesterday in Abuja, Senator Jibrin commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and vision in designing what has been christened the "Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity."

"Let me commend Mr. President for his political will to bring prosperity to this country. A leader should have the resolve to turn things around for the betterment of the nation. This budget proposal demonstrates the government's intention in this regard," he said.

Highlighting the budget's focus on security, Senator Jibrin noted that the allocation of N4.91 trillion to defence and security underscores the government's commitment to tackling insecurity head-on.

"Peace is sine qua non for a sound economy and an up-and-doing society. The government has taken bold steps to address insecurity frontally, as reflected in the highest allocation to defense and security. This shows the government's readiness to deal with the problem of insecurity once and for all," he stated.

Senator Jibrin further explained the government's systematic approach to addressing Nigeria's challenges.

Following security, he emphasised the importance of infrastructure development, noting its critical role in fostering economic growth and creating an enabling environment for the private sector.

"For a peaceful country, the next step is creating a conducive environment for the economy to thrive. This requires the provision of infrastructure such as good roads, water, and power supply. These enable the real sector and other parts of the economy to operate effectively, creating jobs, generating revenue, and ultimately funding social services," he explained.

The Deputy Senate President also highlighted the prioritization of human capital development, with a N3.52 trillion allocation to education and skills development.

"Human capital is the key and the number one production factor globally. The government's focus on human capital development shows its commitment to systematically addressing our problems," he said.

On health, Senator Jibrin stressed its importance in ensuring an active and productive workforce, calling it a critical factor in maximizing human capital potential.

He called for collective efforts to ensure the budget's success, urging lawmakers to provide strong oversight and citizens to actively participate in its implementation.

"This budget has immense potential when we all work together and support the executive arm of government. It's an inclusive arrangement that requires our collective effort.

"We must oversight properly, keep those responsible for implementation on their toes, and ensure the budget is fully actualized. If we achieve this, Nigeria will become a land of plenty and prosperity," he added.