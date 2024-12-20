Liberia: Reckless Call for U.S.$1.8m Capitol Renovation Without Assessment Must Be Condemned

editorial

The Capitol Building fire on Tuesday was a disaster, but the real inferno lies in the Senate's swift, unsubstantiated push for a US$1.8 million renovation budget--just two days after the blaze, with no investigation, no assessment, and no accountability.

The Senate's Ways, Means, and Finance Committee, led by a high-ranking ruling party senator, Prince Moye of Bong County, has recommended this allocation in the absence of an investigative report. How was this figure derived? Which qualified professional assessed the damage, and where is the report to back it up? The absence of such basic due diligence raises serious questions about the motives behind this recommendation. In a country grappling with economic challenges, this haste is both reckless and deeply troubling.

We have seen this movie before, and the ending is not a happy one. Liberia has a long and painful history of public building renovations becoming cash cows for those entrusted with the funds. The Executive Mansion, gutted by fire in 2006, stands as the most glaring example. For years, it was the subject of annual budgetary allocations with little to show for the millions appropriated. A General Auditing Commission (GAC) report revealed damning financial irregularities, including millions of dollars unaccounted for. Contracts were awarded, payments were made, and yet the seat of the presidency remained in ruins for over a decade. The mismanagement of the Executive Mansion renovation is a scar on our collective conscience and a warning that we ignore at our peril.

The Capitol Building, specifically the William R. Tolbert Joint Chamber, is a historic symbol of our democracy. Its restoration must be a national priority, but the process must be guided by transparency, accountability, and professionalism. Before a single dollar is allocated, let alone spent, there must be a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and a detailed assessment of the damage conducted by credible professionals. Any renovation plan must be based on this assessment, and the entire process must be open to public scrutiny.

The haste to allocate US$1.8 million without these prerequisites raises red flags. It suggests a lack of respect for the Liberian people, whose taxes will foot this bill. It suggests a disregard for the lessons of the past, where unchecked spending on public projects led to waste, corruption, and public outrage. And it suggests that for some, the Capitol Building fire is less a tragedy and more an opportunity.

The Liberian people deserve better. We deserve leaders who will prioritize accountability over expediency, transparency over secrecy, and public good over private gain. The Senate and the government as a whole must slow down, do the necessary groundwork, and demonstrate that they can manage this process responsibly. Anything less is an insult to the people they serve and a betrayal of the principles they are sworn to uphold.

Let this Capitol Building fire mark a decisive turning point--not another chapter in Liberia's saga of wasted opportunities and mismanaged public projects. This is a moment to reject the culture of impunity and demand a new standard of governance rooted in transparency, accountability, and respect for public trust. Liberians deserve leaders who treat their hard-earned tax dollars with the care and integrity they demand of themselves. Anything less is not just a failure--it's an outright betrayal of the nation's future.