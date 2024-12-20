Liberia: Senate Proposes $1.8m for Capitol Fire Repairs

Monrovia — The Senate's Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, chaired by Bong County Senator, Prince K. Moye has proposed an initial sum of US$1.8 million in the 2025 Draft National Budget to begin renovation work on the Rotunda and Joint Chamber of the Capitol Building that were damaged by the flames.

It can be recalled Wednesday, December 18, 2024, the official house hosting the Liberian Legislature, was gutted by fire. The incident, which took the nation by surprise, occured amid unresolved impasse among members of the House of Representatives over the removal of embattled Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa.

However, amid ongoing legislative review of the FY2025 Draft National Budget, Senator Moye, during Thursday's session, told plenary that the Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget emphasized the need to expedite the proposal, considering the pending State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on the fourth working Monday in January pursuant to Article 58 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution.

According to him, the purposed allocation belongs to the Liberian citizens, as such, the use of said money, when approved in the draft budget, will directly benefit the taxpayers.

"The fire incident has highlighted the need for immediate action to restore our legislative chambers, especially so that this Legislature is to host the President for his annual address slated for next year January," Senator Moye stated, expressing commitment to ensure the proper and smooth running of the government.

The Bong County lawmaker further described the Capitol as a democratic symbol of national governance in the country, stressing the need to meticulously protect and maintain the National Legislature in the midst of political disagreement.

While expressing frustration over the fire incident, Moye further urged his fellow senators to prioritize the dignity and working space of members of the House of Representatives so as to carry out their constitutional functions.