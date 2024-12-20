Kenya: Mutahi Kagwe Makes a Comeback As Agriculture CS in Ruto's Cabinet Shake-Up

Nairobi — Former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has made a significant return to government after being nominated by President William Ruto to head the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

The announcement was made on Thursday as part of a sweeping Cabinet reshuffle aimed at optimizing government performance under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Kagwe, who served in former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, replaces Dr. Andrew Karanja, who has been nominated as Kenya's Ambassador to Brazil.

Kagwe's appointment underscores President Ruto's focus on revitalizing agriculture to address food security and enhance economic growth while widening his broad-based government.

State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei noted that the changes are part of a broader effort to realign ministries, state departments, and the Foreign Service to improve service delivery.

"These nominations and reassignments reflect the President's commitment to aligning government operations with the needs of Kenyans," Koskei stated.

Other Key Appointments

Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen has been named the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, replacing Kithure Kindiki, who now serves as Deputy President.

Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has been appointed as the Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade, and Industry, while former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has been nominated as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy.

Kabogo takes over from Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u, who has been named High Commissioner to Ghana.

Salim Mvurya has been reassigned to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports.

Foreign Service and State Corporations

In addition to Cabinet changes, the President unveiled appointments to Kenya's Foreign Service and state corporations. Notable among them is Ababu Namwamba, who has been named Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON).

In state corporations, Ndiritu Muriithi has been named Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority Board, Anthony Mwaura as Chairperson of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority, and Kembi Gitura as Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital Board.

Focus on Agriculture

Kagwe's return comes at a time when the agricultural sector is a critical focus for the Ruto administration, with efforts underway to enhance food security, increase livestock productivity, and open new markets for Kenyan produce.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the new Agriculture CS, Kagwe is expected to leverage his extensive experience to drive reforms in the sector, support farmers, and implement innovative strategies to modernize agriculture.

Awaiting Approval

The appointments have been forwarded to the National Assembly for approval, as required by law. This reshuffle reflects Ruto's strategic efforts to address critical issues such as food security, economic development, and digital transformation.