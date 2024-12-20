Kenya: Murkomen Named Interior CS As Kagwe Makes a Comeback to Cabinet in New Changes

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed Kipchumba Murkomen as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration in a sweeping Cabinet reshuffle aimed at optimizing performance under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Announcing the changes on Thursday evening, State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei stated that the reshuffle is part of the President's efforts to realign ministries, state departments, and the Foreign Service for enhanced service delivery.

Murkomen, who previously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Transport before he was moved to Sports, takes over the critical Interior docket from Kithure Kindiki, now serving as Deputy President.

In other notable changes, former Health CS Mutahi Kagwe who served in former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Cabinet was nominated to lead the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, replacing Dr Andrew Karanja who has been sent to Brazil as Ambassador.

Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was tapped to head the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry while former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo was nominated as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, replacing Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u, who has been appointed High Commissioner to Ghana.

Salim Mvurya has been reassigned to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports in the shake-up that also saw new faces introduced to the Cabinet.

President Ruto unveiled new appointments to Kenya's Foreign Service, including Ababu Namwamba as Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON).

State Corporations Leadership Changes

Within state corporations, Ndiritu Muriithi has been named Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority Board, Anthony Mwaura as Chairperson of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority, and Kembi Gitura as Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital Board.

Approval Pending

Koskei confirmed that all appointments have been transmitted to the National Assembly for approval, in line with legal requirements.

"These nominations, reassignments, and appointments underscore the President's commitment to aligning government operations with the needs of Kenyans," Koskei said.

The reshuffle reflects Ruto's strategic efforts to bolster his government's performance as it tackles critical issues, including food security, digital transformation, and infrastructure development.