Nigeria: 26,000 Children Infected With HIV, 15,000 Deaths in 2023 - NACA

Osogbo — ....Inaugurates Committee to Prevent Mother-to-Child Transmission in Osun

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Temitope Ilori, has revealed that 26,000 children were infected with HIV/AIDS in 2023, with 15,000 children aged 0-14 succumbing to HIV-related illnesses. She emphasized the urgent need for coordinated efforts to combat the disease.

Dr. Ilori made these remarks during a stakeholders' meeting after inaugurating the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) and Pediatric Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Acceleration Committee at the Ministry of Health in Osogbo, Osun State, on Thursday. The initiative aligns with Nigeria's strategic goal of eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and achieving an AIDS-free generation by 2030.

"HIV/AIDS remains a significant public health threat," Dr. Ilori stated. "Last year alone, 26,000 new infections were recorded among children aged 0-14, with 15,000 children in the same age group dying from AIDS-related illnesses. To reverse this trend, collaboration between state governments, local authorities, and relevant agencies is crucial."

The committee's primary focus is on addressing treatment gaps among pregnant and breastfeeding women living with HIV. Efforts will center on enhancing PMTCT services, scaling up pediatric HIV care, reducing new infections among children, and improving health outcomes for HIV-exposed infants.

"The establishment of this committee represents a renewed commitment to tackling these issues. Our goal is to close the gaps and ensure that no child is born with HIV in Nigeria," Dr. Ilori explained. She added that similar committees are being launched nationwide to create a coordinated approach to eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

During a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi, Dr. Ilori pledged NACA's continued support through technical assistance, funding, and training. She also encouraged the state to integrate HIV/AIDS services into its primary healthcare system.

In response, Deputy Governor Adewusi reaffirmed the Osun State Government's dedication to fighting HIV/AIDS, praising NACA's efforts to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

"The Osun State Government remains fully committed to combating HIV/AIDS and ensuring improved healthcare outcomes for our citizens. We are grateful for NACA's initiatives and their unwavering support," Adewusi stated.

The newly inaugurated committee is expected to drive collaborative efforts aimed at eradicating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and achieving the broader goal of an AIDS-free generation in Nigeria.