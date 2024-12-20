Nigeria: APC Delta Leaders Meet Ganduje, Present Reconciliation Efforts Toward Party Unity

19 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State met with the party's National Chairman, H.E. Abdullahi Ganduje, in Abuja on Thursday to discuss ongoing reconciliation efforts aimed at fostering unity within the state chapter.

The delegation, led by the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Olorogun Barr Festus Keyamo, SAN, provided a detailed briefing on the state of the party in Delta. Keyamo highlighted the reconciliation committee's report, already approved by the Delta State APC State Working Committee (SWC) and previously submitted to the National Chairman.

He emphasized the collective resolve of Delta APC leaders to rebuild the party and prepare for the 2027 general elections.

"The era of one-man leadership in Delta APC is over," Keyamo stated, underscoring the commitment of major party actors to work as a team. He pointed to the diverse composition of the delegation as evidence of the party's newfound unity and determination to reposition itself for future success.

The National Chairman, H.E. Abdullahi Ganduje, commended the Delta APC leadership for their efforts to reconcile party members and work toward unity. He pledged to support initiatives that would bring all party leaders in Delta--including those absent from the meeting--together for a stronger and more cohesive APC.

During the meeting, Ganduje also took a call from Delta State APC Chairman Elder Omeni Sobotie, who was unable to attend due to recovering from surgery. The Chairman expressed his well wishes for Sobotie's quick recovery.

Other notable leaders at the meeting included Olorogun O'tega Emerhor, OON, the founding leader of APC in Delta State; former Minister Elder Godsday Orubebe; Senator Ede Dafinone; Senator Joel Thomas-Onowakpo; House of Representatives Member Rev. Francis Waive; and former Speaker Hon. Victor Ochei.

The leaders' visit and Ganduje's assurances signal a renewed focus on reconciliation and teamwork as the Delta APC charts its course toward electoral success in 2027.

