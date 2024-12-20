Nigeria: Land Revocation in Abuja - Buhari Not Personally Involved, Says Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, former spokesperson for ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has addressed reports that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) revoked a plot of land allocated to the Muhammadu Buhari Foundation.

Shehu clarified on Wednesday that the land in question does not belong to the former president personally but was lawfully acquired for the foundation by associates acting in good faith.

The Foundation, established by associates of the former president with lawful backing from supporters, encountered challenges with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA). The authority issued a certificate of occupancy fee deemed exorbitant and reportedly inconsistent with charges faced by similar organisations.

While the reasons behind the revocation remain unclear, Shehu suggested it might stem from either an error or intentional administrative actions. He added that Buhari, as an individual, already owns a plot of land in Abuja, allocated to him before his presidency.

During his tenure, Buhari declined an additional land offer, stating that priority should be given to those without allocations.

Shehu urged critics to verify facts before drawing conclusions and cautioned against dragging Buhari's name into unnecessary controversies.