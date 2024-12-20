Nigeria: Buhari Speaks On Revocation of Muhammadu Buhari Foundation's Plot

"President (Buhari) is personally not the owner of the said plot of the land which is allocated in the name a "Muhammadu Buhari Foundation."

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has opened up on the revocation of a plot of land belonging to the Muhammadu Buhari Trust Foundation in Abuja.

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, Mr Buhari explained that he was not the owner of the plot allocated to the Foundation named after him.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, ordered the revocation of the plot located in the Maitama District of Abuja alongside 762 others belonging to some prominent Nigerians and corporate organisations.

He also gave 614 other plot owners two weeks to pay the outstanding bills for the Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) of the plots or risk losing them.

These were contained in two separate public notices issued by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

In one of the notices, the FCTA said the Foundation' has an outstanding N1.23 billion to pay for plot number 4873.

But Mr Shehu explained that the Foundation was floated by some utilitarian individuals around the former Nigerian leader who went about it lawfully, but ran into a roadblock in the land department of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

"The Foundation was itself floated by some utilitarian individuals around him who, it must said, went about it in a lawful manner with the support of a number of well-meaning persons.

"But they ran into a roadblock in the land department of the FCDA which handed them an outrageous bill for the issuance of the certificate of occupancy, very high in cost that did not at all compare with the bills given to similar organisations.

"It may have been that this was not erroneous, but a deliberate mistake, making the revocation of land as no surprise to anyone," he said.

Mr Shehu also said Mr Buhari, like any other person, has a plot in Abuja.

"As a person, the former president has a plot of land to his name in Abuja,.

"When he and his cabinet members were invited to fill the forms and obtain land during his tenure in office, he returned the form without filling it, saying that he already had a plot of land in the FCT, that those who did not have should be be given. He, therefore, turned down the offer," the statement said.

Read the full statement:

NOTHING LIKE LOSS OF BUHARI LAND IN ABUJA.

As with anything Buhari-and there is no surprise in this at all- there is a lot of buzz in the media on the reported seizure of a piece of land by the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, FCTA allegedly belonging to the former president Muhammadu Buhari.

President (Buhari) is personally not the owner of the said plot of the land which is allocated in the name a "Muhammadu Buhari Foundation."

The Foundation was itself floated by some utilitarian individuals around him who, it must said, went about it in a lawful manner with the support of a number of well-meaning persons.

But they ran into a roadblock in the land department of the FCDA which handed them an outrageous bill for the issuance of the certificate of occupancy, very high in cost that did not at all compare with the bills given to similar organisations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It may have been that this was not erroneous, but a deliberate mistake, making the revocation of land as no surprise to anyone.

As a person, the former president has a plot of land to his name in Abuja.

When he and his cabinet members were invited to fill the forms and obtain land during his tenure in office, he returned the form without filling it, saying that he already had a plot of land in the FCT, that those who did not have should be be given. He, therefore, turned down the offer.

So please let all those jumping up and down in the digital space talking about the rightfulness or the lack of it on the reported seizure of Buhari's land in Abuja get their facts right, and stop dragging down the name of the former president.

Garba Shehu.

19-12-24