Nigeria: Police Confirm 35 Dead, Six Injured, Eight Arrested in Ibadan Children Funfair Tragedy

Ibadan — The Oyo State Police Command Thursday said 35 children have been confirmed dead in the Ibadan Children Christmas Funfair tragedy that occured on Wednesday.

This is just as it disclosed that six others were injured, while eight persons have been arrested in connection with the unfortunate incident.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adewale Osifeso, stated these in a release on Thursday

Several children were crushed to death during a stampede that occured as the event was about taking off at the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan.

Oyefeso, who stated in the release tilted 'Re: Ibadan Children Tragedy', that the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku for further investigation, also revealed the identity of the organisers of the event meant to put smiles on the faces of the victims of the unfortunate incident who were mostly children.

It also put to rest the involvement of Oriyomi Hamzat of Agidigbo FM, Ibadan as the police described his radio station as the media partners of the ill-fated Children Christmas Funfair.

The police PRO further stated that among the eight people arrested were the main organiser, a former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi Silekunola and the principal of the school, Fasasi Abdulahi.

He said: "Sequel to the stampede incident recorded on Wednesday 18/12/2024 at the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan venue of the family event organised by Wings Foundation and media partners, Agidigbo FM, the Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of the state that eight (8) persons have since been arrested for their various involvements.

"These persons include the main event sponsor, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola 'f' age 31yrs; Fasasi Abdulahi, 'm' age 56yrs (School Principal Islamic High School, Ibadan); Genesis Christopher, 'm' age 24yrs; Tanimowo Moruf, 'm' age 52yrs; Anisolaja Olabode, 'm' age 42yrs; Idowu Ibrahim, 'm' age 35yrs; and Abiola Oluwatimilehin, 'm' age 25yrs.

"So far thirty-five (35) minors have been documented dead, while six (6) others are critically injured and on various medical interventions.

"In furtherance of the above, the case has since been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge leading the investigations."

The Oyo State Police Command then advised residents around the Basorun axis not to panic "as they would witness high level patrols and visible police presence to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the unfortunate situation".

The police also released some numbers through which the command can be reached in cases of emergency as follow: Oyo State Call Response Centre Toll Free Line: 615; Oyo State Police Command Control Room line(s): 08081768614, 09054133071 and 09061299291.