Nigeria Has Achieved 80% Success Against Kidnapping - NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, says the nation has achieved significant progress in its fight against insecurity, as the security agencies recorded 80 per cent success against kidnapping.

Ribadu, who stated this while inaugurating the Multi-Agency Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC) on Thursday in Abuja, commended the efforts of the security agencies in the war against kidnaping in the country.

The fusion cell is housed in the National Counter Terrorism Centre in the Office of the National Security Adviser and is supported by the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom.

"Let me commend the National Coordinator and the dedicated staff of the National Counterterrorism Center for their remarkable efforts. I'm immensely proud of the progress you have made so far.

"We don't even advertise the work we are doing yet, but I can assure you those who are working, they are making a massive difference in our country today.

"In a short period of time, less than two years, we can say we are probably getting to 80 per cent of success, we do not talk about it.

"It is all as a result of this dedication and commitment of Nigerians who have made themselves, or sacrificed themselves for the good of all of us," he said.

The NSA described the MAAKFC initiative as a significant step in addressing one of Nigeria's most pressing security challenges.

He said that the anti-kidnapping fusion cell represents a renewed focus on collaboration, innovation, and dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians.

Ribadu said that the initiative underscored the critical role of international collaboration in tackling crime.

"Kidnapping remains one of the most pressing security threats in Nigeria today. This demands a robust, multi-agency approach, which this fusion cell represents," he said.

Ribadu commended the fusion cell staff, emphasising the importance of their work in tackling kidnapping, and urged them to leverage their training and the diverse expertise within the team to achieve impactful results.

He assured them of the Federal Government's continued support, pledging adequate resources to ensure their success.

"We have already seen the difference your work is making."

Maj-Gen. Adamu Laka, the National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Center Office of the National Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), said the initiative would enhance security operations against kidnapping in the country.

He said that establishment of the cell followed Security Defence Partnership Dialogue signed between the NSA of Nigeria and UK in 2022 in a bid to stem the rising spate of kidnapping in the country.

Laka said that between 2022 and 2024, UK through the National Crime Agency (NCA) had partnered with the office of the NSA to provide capacity-building exercises as well as support to the National Counter-terrorism Center in a bid to set up a kidnap fusion centre.

The national coordinator commended all the law enforcement agencies for working together to build capacity for the fusion cell, as well as the efforts in putting together a Terms of Reference and Standard Operation Procedure to guide the activities of the cell.

He emphasized that the fusion cell was a 24/7 coordination centre and not an operational outfit which could duplicate efforts.

He urged Nigerians to trust security agencies rather than resorting to ransom payments in kidnapping cases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He maintained that with the initiative in place, security would be enhanced and by 2025, Nigeria would be better.

The NCA Operational Manager, Mr Chris Grimson, called for public awareness in the fight against kidnapping, noting that awareness is key in fighting the menace.

Grimson thanked the Nigerian government for the partnership and stressed the importance of having solutions tailored to the needs of Nigeria and implemented by Nigerians.

Chris Hall, the NCA Regional Manager, delivered a strong message to kidnappers, stating, "their jobs just got harder; they may have got away before, but not anymore."

Hall stressed the impact of the fusion cell in disrupting kidnapping operations and reaffirmed the commitment of international partners to supporting Nigeria in tackling the menace effectively.