Nigeria: Sultan Decries Present State of Almajiri Practice

20 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has condemned the present state of the Almajiri system in the northern part of the country, describing it as embarrassing and needing total condemnation.

The Sultan stated this on Thursday during the graduation ceremony of 1,897 Almajiri and 1,087 out-of-school adolescent girls at Sultan Maccido Institute of Quranic and General Studies, Sokoto.

The programme, organised by the Sokoto State Arabic and Islamic Education Board with support from UNICEF and the Eleva Foundation aimed to empower the almajiri and out-of-school adolescent girls in the state.

Represented by the Ciroma of Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, the Sultan said it is the right time for traditional rulers to take a stand against street begging in the name of almajiri.

