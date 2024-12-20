Nigeria: Again, Vandals Attack Nigeria's Electricity Transmission Line

The vandalisation of the line, according to TCN, occurred on 18 December at about 11:43 p.m.

On Friday, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said its 330kV Shiroro-Katampe transmission line has been vandalised again.

Vandalism has recently become a significant threat to Nigeria's power infrastructure.

In March, the TCN said that one of its critical infrastructures, the Shiroro-Katampe 330 Kilo Volt (kV) transmission line, was vandalised, making it the fifth incident between February and March.

On Friday, a statement by the TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, noted that vandalisation of the line occurred on 18 December at about 11:43 p.m.

"The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) regrets to announce that its 330kV Shiroro - Katampe transmission line was vandalised on Wednesday, 18th December 2024.

"At approximately 11:43 pm, the 330kV Shiroro - Katampe circuit lost supply on the grid. A trial reclosure was attempted, but the line tripped again immediately," Ms Mbah said.

She explained that a TCN lines patrol team was dispatched from the Abuja regional office of TCN to investigate the cause of the fault.

"The team discovered that vandals had stolen part of the conductor between towers T216 and T218," she said.

She added that the TCN lines maintenance crew has since mobilised to the site and is working assiduously to replace the vandalised 330kV power conductor.

"Restoration of bulk power supply through the affected line is expected soon. We appeal to the general public to assist in identifying and reporting suspicious activities around power transmission infrastructure.

"Your vigilance and cooperation are crucial in helping us to prevent acts of vandalism or apprehend the culprits," she said.