Liberia: LWSC Restores Caldwell Booster Station

In a major push to improve access to clean and safe drinking water, the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has inaugurated the rehabilitated Caldwell Booster Station, a vibrant facility that will boost water pressure and ensure a steady supply to central Monrovia and surrounding communities.

The booster station, which had been non-operational since a devastating fire in 2021, has been restored under the leadership of LWSC Managing Director Mo Ali.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony on Thursday, Ali expressed pride in the achievement, calling it a critical step in addressing the longstanding challenges in water distribution.

"This facility was completely burned down, making it difficult to maintain the necessary pressure to supply water to Bushrod Island and beyond," Ali stated. "When we assumed leadership of the LWSC, we made it a priority to restore this station. Now, with its completion, residents of Bushrod Island and other areas can rest assured that their water supply will improve significantly."

Ali also unveiled a chlorine dosing unit at the White Plains Water Treatment Plant as part of the dedication event. The new unit replaces a defunct system designed for gaseous chlorine, which has become challenging to import due to global security and safety concerns.

"We now use high-test hypochlorite, a powder form of chlorine, to ensure water treatment is safe and efficient," Ali explained. "The new dosing unit converts this powder into liquid chlorine, injecting the exact amount needed to maintain the highest standards of water safety."

Ali outlined LWSC's ambitious plans to expand water access across Liberia, including new water systems in Gbarpolu County and southeastern Liberia.

"By February next year, we will dedicate a new water system in Gbarpolu, and for the first time in history, Maryland County will have a fully constructed water supply system," he said. "We are also working to rehabilitate the Swedish Water Supply System and extend services to other underserved counties."

"We take this responsibility seriously," Ali concluded. "Together, we will ensure that all citizens of this republic have access to the clean, sufficient, and potable water they deserve."

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon praised the LWSC for its leadership and commitment to improving water services, noting the unprecedented $4 million allocation in the national budget for water and sewer operations.

"Mo Ali and his team have shown that with dedication, passion, and the right support, transformative change is possible," Dillon remarked. "For the first time in a long time, funding for water and sewer services has reached this level, and it is clear that the resources are being used effectively."

Dillon pledged to advocate for continued support for LWSC during budget reviews. "As we deliberate on the national budget, we will ensure that the water and sewer corporation remains a top priority, so this progress continues incrementally year by year," he said.

Dillon also acknowledged the hardworking employees behind LWSC's success. "While Mo Ali is the face of these achievements, the real credit belongs to the dedicated staff who make it all possible," he said.

Dr. Khalipha Bility, Chairman of the LWSC Board of Directors, described the rehabilitation of the Caldwell Booster Station as a testament to the corporation's resilience and commitment to expanding access to clean water.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This dedication is symbolic of our unwavering determination to restore and enhance water services despite the challenges we face," Bility said. "Hundreds of residents will benefit from this facility, and it is just the beginning. We are committed to ensuring that every Liberian has access to clean, potable water."

Bility reaffirmed LWSC's plans to bring water systems online in underserved regions. "Gbarpolu will soon benefit from a new water system, and as we progress into 2025, we will continue expanding to other parts of the country, addressing challenges head-on and finding innovative solutions," he stated.

The Caldwell Booster Station's restoration marks a significant milestone in LWSC's efforts to enhance water infrastructure across Liberia. With plans to expand to southeastern counties, including Maryland, and rehabilitate existing systems, the corporation is charting a path toward universal access to clean water.