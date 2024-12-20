Liberia: Rep. Foko Released After Spending a Night in Police Custody

Montserrado County District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko, who the police declared a "person of interest" in the December 18, 2024 fire that ravaged the Capitol building, has been temporarily released after spending a night in custody.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, though Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman told journalists on Wednesday the incident has "all of the elements associated with arson."

The fire incident occurred just a day after Rep. Foko and several other lawmakers staged a heated protest march against what they described as the unconstitutional removal of the Speaker, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa.

Foko was taken to the headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP), following the fire incident, but he has been released after intense discussion with his team of lawyers, including Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi, who is one of the lawyers at the law firm founded by the embattled House Speaker, Cllr. Fonati Koffa.

Koffa himself was a part of Foko's legal team, a police source disclosed.

According to the source, Cllr. Massaquoi was allowed to sign for Foko's release with a commitment to ensure that he reappears before the investigators on Monday.

Police had declared Rep. Foko as a "person of interest" after a video that was circulated widely on social media shows Foko, who is seen behind his office desk at the legislature, wearing a white suit, saying: "If we cannot prioritize the Liberian people's interest, for which we were sent here from the 73 districts, we should burn that session."

"The video that is trending," Foko explained on Wednesday following the fire outbreak, "I had that interview five months ago." He claims the footage was edited to misrepresent his stance.

Foko, a staunch supporter of Speaker Koffa, has also been implicated in the controversy. Police reportedly contacted Foko for questioning via text message.

"I told my security at the gate, if the police come to see me, they can come in the house," Foko told Spoon TV. "But they came around the place, they moved around the community."

Despite the controversy, Foko emphasized his willingness to cooperate with authorities, stating that he would report to the police with his lawyer.