Liberia: FAO's Fisheries Intervention Sparks Optimism in Liberian Coastal Communities

In a transformative step toward revitalizing Liberia's fisheries sector, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) officially handed over state-of-the-art fish markets and processing facilities to the fishing communities of Banjor and Marshall on Thursday, December 19. The facilities, designed to enhance the livelihoods of fishermen and fishmongers, symbolize a new era of opportunity for coastal dwellers.

At the handover ceremony, Emma Metieh Glassco, Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), described the event as "the beginning of greater development in the fisheries sector." Glassco emphasized that the Joseph Boakai-led government, with support from international partners, is committed to significantly transforming the lives of those who depend on fisheries for their livelihoods.

"These facilities will enable the fishmongers or women who process fish--either fresh or dry--to sell their fish and fish products in a conducive environment," she stated. Glassco highlighted that the facilities, funded by the Japanese government and implemented by FAO, include solar-powered freezers, fresh water supply, modern fish drying equipment, fish handling tools, office spaces, and washrooms, all meeting international standards for fish processing and sales.

Beyond the fish markets and processing facilities, Glassco announced plans for additional investments, including an industrial fishing port, mini ports for artisanal fishermen, and advanced equipment for fishmongers. These initiatives, she said, will enhance productivity and increase earnings for thousands of coastal Liberians.

A Symbol of Hope and Opportunity

FAO Representative to Liberia, Bintia Stephen-Tchicaya, underscored the transformative potential of the facilities, describing them as more than just physical structures.

"This is not just a structure but represents hope and opportunity for many of you fishmongers," she told attendees. The Banjor fish market, she explained, was designed to accommodate 50 women fish processors, enabling them to trade fresh, smoked, and frozen fish more efficiently.

The intervention aligns with FAO's commitment to empowering communities by providing sustainable solutions that improve livelihoods and foster resilience in Liberia's fisheries sector.

Government Support and International Collaboration

Agriculture Minister Dr. Alexander Nuetah, who also chairs NaFAA's Board of Directors, reaffirmed the government's dedication to the fisheries sector. He pledged to collaborate with FAO and NaFAA to further enhance the facilities, including paving the surroundings of the Banjor fish market.

"The government is aware of the important role fishmongers are playing in the country, and this is the reason it is seeking international support to enhance their productivity," Dr. Nuetah said. He also noted that fisheries contribute significantly to Liberia's national budget, emphasizing the sector's critical economic role.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Nuetah expressed profound gratitude to the Japanese government for its generous contributions, which have been pivotal in developing Liberia's fisheries infrastructure.

A Bright Future for Liberia's Fisheries

The intervention marks a crucial milestone in Liberia's journey toward sustainable fisheries development. For the fishmongers and fishermen of Banjor and Marshall, the facilities represent a brighter future filled with opportunities for growth, resilience, and economic empowerment.

"This is just the beginning," Glassco assured. "We are committed to ensuring that the fisheries sector becomes a beacon of hope for our coastal communities."